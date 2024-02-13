MEPs want to limit the use of carbon offsets by companies in anti-greenwashing move

Companies may have to think carefully before promising to be ‘carbon neutral’ or reach ‘net-zero’ greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years as an agreement between political groups in the European Parliament suggests the E.U. Soon there may be strict restrictions on its use. carbon offset.

MEPs are set to support severe limits on the use of carbon offsetting mechanisms this week, as they step up the EU’s war on greenwashing.

The European Parliament’s Environment and Internal Market committees will vote on Wednesday (14 February) on a proposed Green Claims Directive, setting out how companies must back up ecological pledges.

A compromise agreement between the main political groups seen by Euronews would make it much harder for companies to make ‘net-zero’ pledges without specifying in detail how they intend to get there.

Voluntary carbon offsets, where companies balance their own greenhouse gas production against certificates that certify that carbon has been removed elsewhere, are becoming more popular.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley pegged the market size at $2 billion in 2020, while Bloomberg New Energy Finance suggested last year it could reach $1 trillion by 2037.

Recent years have seen a trend of corporations promising to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero, with Ikea, McDonald’s and even oil and gas companies like Shell and Equinor promising to do so by 2050. Has gone.

Amazon has set itself a deadline of 2040, while Microsoft says it will be ‘carbon negative’ ten years before that.

But many such claims are based on plans to offset rather than reduce emissions, according to Lindsay Oatis, a policy expert at the Brussels-based nonprofit Carbon Market Watch, who warned last year that multinationals were too focused on market-based solutions. Are dependent.

The European Commission has proposed that claims based on offsetting should be clearly separated from information about a firm’s own carbon footprint.

The EU executive’s plan would force companies to show that their offsets are of high integrity and have been properly accounted for, but MEPs want to go further.

Under the cross-party deal, lawmakers have agreed that carbon credits should only be used to reduce a firm’s residual emissions – which can be cut by domestic measures such as improving energy efficiency or switching to renewable energy. Cannot be done.

Under the Parliament agreement, offsetting schemes must comply with a separate new EU law on certifying carbon removals, or otherwise be approved by the Commission.

This means companies would have to reduce their emissions by 90-95% by in-house actions, Otis said, although some MEPs left some scope for less ambitious reductions through references to “reasonable regional route variations”. Is.

“Ideally, all claims relying on offsetting (related to the company’s current and future activities) would not be allowed at all,” Otis told Euronews.

Lawmakers also agreed that there should be a “timebound, science-based and measurable commitment” to improve operations, including “measurable and verifiable interim targets” with clear environmental claims.

It joins a separate directive agreed last year, which forbids companies from claiming climate neutrality for products and services based on voluntary participation in offsetting schemes.

The measure, due to take effect in 2026, could end airlines offering passengers offsets to offset their tickets.

The new plans to further strengthen restrictions are one of several “very welcome improvements” in the EU executive’s proposal, according to Blanca Morales, sustainability expert at European consumer organization BEUC.

Morales told Euronews that companies now have to be more transparent about their climate-friendly claims.

“They will need to ensure that offsetting plays a role only after they have implemented all technically and economically feasible changes in their own value chains, and publicly report their progress and evaluate it independently,” Morales said. Verify with.”

“This is an important accomplishment to avoid misleading consumers who misunderstand climate neutrality claims and even believe that they mean That there are no CO2 emissions.”

If it passes in committee as expected after a backroom deal, the draft position must be approved by the full session of Parliament in a vote on March 11.

This should then be followed by negotiations with EU governments, who have not yet prepared a joint position in the EU Council, but who are due to discuss the topic at their meeting on 15 February.

