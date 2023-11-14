MEP calls for action on child sexual abuse without ‘collective surveillance’

The European Parliament on Tuesday adopted its draft stance on a plan to crack down on online child sexual exploitation, calling for new EU rules to avoid “collective surveillance” or “scanning” of the Internet.

Advertisement

Chief negotiator Javier Zarzalejos described it as a “sensitive, complex and controversial” process, after which an overwhelming majority of 51 of the 54 members of the Justice Committee, covering all political groups, supported the position.

The committee’s position needs to be approved by the plenary session next week before negotiations can begin with EU member states.

In May 2022, the European Commission proposed using emerging technologies to scan end-to-end encrypted messages on platforms like Meta’s WhatsApp to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) .

The proposal sparked a bitter rowPrivacy lobbying against children’s rights advocates, and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson responded Blame Of undue influence.

Critics cited a gross violation of our fundamental rights to online privacy, as well as concerns that the technologies were not mature enough to detect millions of pieces of legal content without flagging and unfairly convicting users of CSAM. Can.

Parliament’s draft agreement orders digital platforms to reduce the risk of their services being used for online sexual exploitation and grooming of children. It also allows judicial authorities to issue so-called “identification orders” on digital platforms, obliging them to use emerging technologies – such as the so-called continuous hash function – to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM). goes. But unlike the Commission proposal, these orders would need to be targeted, time-limited and used as a “last resort” where there are “reasonable grounds for suspicion”.

Speaking to Euronews after the vote, Zarzalejos assured that Parliament had managed to protect children’s online safety as well as their fundamental right to digital privacy.

“It’s about striking the right balance between protecting children while also providing a legal framework in which privacy and data protection are ensured,” Zarzalejos said. “There are some complexities to this from a legal perspective, but also in terms of the invasiveness of the technologies that must be deployed to detect and remove child sexual abuse material.”

“This balance has been achieved,” he said, “and I think the widespread support that this file has received speaks volumes about the spirit of the agreement and the importance given to this proposal by all political groups.” “

Parliament has also supported a proposal to establish an EU Center for Child Protection to help enforce the new rules in cooperation with competent national authorities and Hague-based EU law enforcement agency Europol.

The center will help develop detection technologies, investigate and, where necessary, issue fines against platforms.

MEPs also proposed creating a new consultative platform to ensure victims’ voices are heard.

“The EU Center will be extremely important as a vital institution, and for the first time, victims and survivors will be recognized in a consultative forum within the European Centre. So I think overall, this file will provide the necessary tools Zarzalejos Said, “To be legally sound and at the same time effective.”

‘Target’ detection commands

The highly controversial identification orders included in the Commission’s proposal would force digital messaging services to deploy client-side scanning (CSS) technology to tap users’ encrypted messages.

In a scathing opinion on the proposal published last May, the Legal Service of the Council of the EU raised “serious legal concerns” about identification orders enshrined in EU law and their potential “serious interference with fundamental rights”.

Parliament’s draft position calls for encrypted communications to be excluded from the scope of identification orders. The agreement text states that CSS technology jeopardizes the “integrity and confidentiality” of encrypted communications.

MEPs limited the scope of identification orders to orders issued by a court in situations of reasonable doubt.

European digital rights group EDRI, which has strongly opposed the Commission’s proposal, welcomed the Parliament’s agreement.

Advertisement

“Civil liberties MEPs rightly recognize that no one will be safe online if the EU breaks encryption,” said Ella Jakubowska, senior policy advisor at EDRI.

“This is an important step toward ensuring that Internet regulation is based on evidence and legal and technical reality, not on promises from AI companies,” Jakubowska said.

But children’s rights defenders have accused Parliament of being short-sighted in reducing the commission’s ambitions. According to ECPAT International – a global platform to end child sexual exploitation – limiting detection orders to targeted suspects will help perpetrators continue to commit abuses under the radar of law enforcement.

Amy Crocker, head of child protection and technology at ECPAT, said Parliament’s draft position “is a dangerous blow to the protection of children online.”

He said, “This is completely contrary to the expectations of European citizens and, more seriously, actively undermines the protection of our children in digital spaces. It is a decision that favors bureaucracy rather than the welfare of children.” Is.”

Advertisement

grooming could not be detected

To tackle online grooming of minors, MEPs on Tuesday backed digital services targeting children to require user consent for unwanted messages, have options to block and mute and promote parental controls .

But the commission wanted to go further by using AI-based language models to detect behavioral patterns that could be helpful in catching online predators grooming children.

ECPAT said: “Deciding against detecting grooming means that we give up the possibility of preventing future harm in the first place.”

New one report Recommendations published in October by the WeProtect Global Alliance suggest that social gaming platforms are becoming dangerous new environments for adult-child interactions, where interactions can turn into high-risk grooming situations within just 19 seconds, including Average grooming time is 45 minutes.

But according to Zarzalejos, new risk mitigation measures for the platform will help protect children from such threats.

Advertisement

“Let me make it clear that grooming is within the scope of regulation. There will be specific mitigation measures put in place to stop grooming,” he said.

“The only change we have agreed to is to improve detection audits,” he said.

Source