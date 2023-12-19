The 15-second film stars an orange tabby sent to Earth using a laser transceiver in a test of future human travel.

A state-of-the-art laser communication system has been used on a NASA spacecraft, located 31 million kilometers away, to send a high-definition cat video to Earth.

The 15-second film featuring an orange tabby named Taters is the first film to be streamed from deep space.

Its successful reception shows that it is possible to send the high-data-rate communications needed to support complex missions such as sending humans to Mars.

The video was transmitted to Earth using a laser transceiver on the Psyche probe.

The ship is traveling to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to locate a mysterious metal-rich object. When the video was sent the spacecraft was at a distance 80 times greater than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The encoded near-infrared signal was received by the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, and from there sent to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

Bill Klipstein, project manager of the tech demo at JPL, said, “One of the goals is to demonstrate the ability to transmit broadband video over millions of miles. Nothing on Psyche generates video data, so we generally use randomly generated data.” Send packets of test data.”

“But to make this important event even more memorable, we decided to work with designers at JPL to create a fun video that captures the essence of the demo as part of the Psyche mission.”

Space missions have traditionally relied on radio waves to send and receive data, but working with lasers could increase data rates 10 to 100 times.

It took 101 seconds to send Ultra-HD video to Earth at the system’s maximum bit rate of 267 megabits per second – which is faster than most home broadband connections.

“In fact, after the video was received at Palomar, it was sent over the Internet to JPL, and that connection was slower than the signal coming from deep space,” said Ryan Roglin, the project’s receiver electronics lead at JPL.

So why the cat video?

JPL said, first of all, there is the historical connection. As American interest in television began to grow in the 1920s, a statue of Felix the Cat was broadcast as a test image.

And while dogs may lay claim to being man’s best friend, few can dispute cats’ number one status when it comes to internet video and meme culture.

A clip uploaded before launch shows a JPL employee’s pet Tabby chasing laser light on a couch, which also includes test graphics. These include Psyche’s orbital path and technical information about the laser and its data bit rate.

While laser transmission has been demonstrated in low Earth orbit and as far as the Moon, the Psyche mission is the first time it has been deployed in deep space. Aiming a laser beam from millions of miles away requires extremely precise “pointing”, a major technical hurdle engineering teams have to solve.

Technology performance also needs to compensate for the fact that in the time it takes for light to travel from the spacecraft to Earth, both the probe and the planet will have moved – hence the need to adjust the uplink and downlink lasers for the change accordingly. Is .

