WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Menthal Market by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Others), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Appliances, Paints & Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2030”, According to the report, global methanol market It is estimated to generate $54.6 billion by 2030. The industry was valued at $35.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Affecting Market Growth:

Expansion of the automotive sector, advancements in the medical sector, and increase in demand for hydrogen fuel cells drive the growth of the global methanol market. However, lower manufacturing of methanol as compared to other fuels and increased energy security provided by methanol are anticipated to provide profitable growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

Download sample pages of a research overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16869

Natural gas segment had the highest market share

In terms of feedstock, the natural gas segment achieved the largest market share in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market revenue. Furthermore, the coal segment will exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, owing to the use of coal as a source of methanol production to bridge the gap between depleted fossil fuel supplies and optimizing hydrogen economy from the decline. To do. carbon emission.

Automotive segment gains largest market share

On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment achieved the largest market share accounting for more than one-fifth of the global methanol market in 2021. On the other hand, the appliances segment is projected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.37%. predictable time frame, because methanol is the basic unit to produce many devices that can be used in cars, computers and more.

Get the full report (210 page PDF with insights, charts, tables and figures) @ https://bit.ly/3SL2YdC

Asia-Pacific dominated the market

The report’s regional analysis states that, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global methanol marketDue to significant increase in government initiatives to promote the use of methanol for EVs and fuel-cell vehicles. However, the market in the LAMEA region will exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2030.

Leading Market Players:

METHANOL HOLDINGS (TRINIDAD) LIMITED.

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

valero

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Petroleum Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Sabic

Methanex Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Want access to statistical data and graphs, strategies of major players: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/methanol-market/purchase-options

about us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides unmatched quality to global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses.market research report” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization towards providing high quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relationships with various companies and this helps us to mine the market data which helps us to prepare accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecast. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top executives of leading companies in the respective domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology involves intensive online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

contact:

david corea

United States of america

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Centre,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

International: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Affiliate Market Research Blog:

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow us Facebook , Linkedin , youtube ,

Source: www.globenewswire.com