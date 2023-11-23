NEWARK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the US$1.2 billion men’s formal shoe market will reach US$2.2 billion by 2032. Since they are worn at social events and offices, more care is taken than formal shoes. Comfortable shoes. These shoes, which come in black or brown, can be worn both regularly and on special occasions, dress-code parties, formal meetings, and on the dance floor. The primary driver of the global market is the growing demand for high-end, branded footwear, especially from men. This is explained by the increasing commercialization of many types of men’s formal wear and the emergence of changing fashion trends. Additionally, ongoing product advancements in terms of features and designs such as fusion look, waterproofing and distinctive stitch-and-cut patterns on shoes are having a positive impact on the industry. Additionally, the significant growth of the business sector is increasing the number of corporate employees, leading to increased adoption of consumer products.

The Asia Pacific region will have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for essential men’s formal shoe market share. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for fashionable shoes in regions like China and India, changing lifestyles and increasing purchasing power. In these countries, formal shoes are usually sold at premium rates due to higher standards of living and rising income levels of the consumer base.

The Oxford segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.37 billion. Oxfords are classic, elegant formal shoes that are distinctive for their closed lacing mechanism and streamlined style. Their growth is driven by the fact that many consider them to be the best choice for men’s formal shoes.

The patent leather segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$0.35 billion. Patent leather is a type of coated leather that has a high shine. Most modern patent leather is made by applying a synthetic coating to imitation leather, expanding the market.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in disposable income

Increasing urbanization and accelerated expansion have resulted in many consumers willing to spend more money on products, as well as those with an appetite for cutting-edge fashion. Therefore, during the forecast period, increasing disposable income of individuals across all social groups is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint: The Effect of Contingency

The formal shoes market may need to improve due to the trend of social environment and job casualization as some people choose more casual shoes.

Opportunities: Personalization and Customization

Customized and personalized formal shoe solutions can be offered to meet the specific demands and preferences of each customer. Furthermore, the growing trend of online shoe shopping can be capitalized on by increasing online retail presence and improving e-commerce experience, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Challenge: Fake Products

Genuine men’s formal shoe brands face threats to their sales and reputation from the availability of counterfeit shoes, which is challenging the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the men’s formal shoes market are:

● GUCCIOS GUCCI SPA

● Dolce & Gabbana

● Burberry Group Inc.

● Cole Haan

●Calvin Klein, Inc.

● Louis Vuitton

● Prada SPA

● Hugo Boss AG

● Alden Shoe Company

● C&J Clark International Limited

Major segments covered in the market:

According to shoe type:

● shoes

● derby

● Oxford

● vagabond

According to leather type:

● suede leather

● Pebbles and whole grains

● top grain

● Patent leather

About the report:

The global men’s formal shoe market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

