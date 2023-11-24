DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — bybit The world’s third largest crypto exchange by volume partnered with DMCC Crypto Center to successfully complete an unprecedented hackathon empowering Web3 innovation in Dubai.

MENA’s largest hackathon in UAE: three winners with Web3-improving inventions

The collaborative effort between Bybit and DMCC, announced in June to promote mass adoption of crypto and Web3 in Dubai, has culminated in the largest hackathon in the MENA region. The event included a prize pool of US$110,000 dedicated to advancing crypto innovation within the Web3 ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.

During the final phase of the hackathon, ten leading teams showcased their groundbreaking innovations across various blockchain domains including GameFi, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Web3 Infrastructure, NFTs for Web3 Education, and sustainable blockchain solutions. The competition resulted in three exceptional projects claiming the top spot.

The winners are as follows:

This year’s Crypto Innovation Challenge in the UAE features Evai.io, a pioneering solution revolutionizing the valuation of emerging asset classes such as crypto, DeFi and NFTs. By combining peer-reviewed financial research with state-of-the-art ML modeling, it ensures unbiased asset valuations. Founded in 2019, it is a leader in developing predictive capabilities, led by UK-based professors overseeing daily simulations. Its ratings and signals assist with portfolio management, trading bots, and APIs. Recognized by UK government and institutions, it optimizes for a wide range of properties and provides insights through webinars, courses and industry reports.

Pravika, the second winner of the hackathon, introduces a state-of-the-art peer-to-peer Web3.0 messaging and value transfer infrastructure. Their innovative model ensures secure messaging across different blockchain networks, setting a new standard for trustless communications. Pravika’s decentralized, open-source messaging platform prioritizes privacy and transparency, enabling trusted digital conversations. With strong cryptographic encryption and unique user authentication methods like DID and wallet keys, Praveka guarantees unparalleled security, giving users peace of mind when communicating in a truly private and protected space.

The third winner of the hackathon, Timeswap, introduces a groundbreaking concept as the inaugural fully decentralized lending and borrowing protocol within DeFi. Powered by an innovative 3-variable AMM, Timeswap revolutionizes the landscape by providing permissionless lending and borrowing facilities for any crypto asset. Just as Uniswap revolutionized permissionless exchange, Timewap pioneered permissionless lending and borrowing by leveraging its unique 3-variable AMM model. This pioneering approach marks a significant advancement in DeFi, opening the doors to diverse lending and borrowing opportunities within the crypto sector.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, expressed excitement about the hackathon’s results, saying, “The vibrant hackathon in collaboration with DMCC showcased exceptional technical talent and highlighted the remarkable innovation potential in the region. About Us “Look forward to continued collaboration with DMCC and its Crypto Center members on upcoming projects.”

Bybit has been at the forefront of promoting Web3 competencies globally, empowering individuals around the world with the skills to navigate this evolving landscape. The selection of the UAE as the inaugural Arab country to host such a massive hackathon is not a mere happenstance. The UAE stands as an icon of innovation, consistently leading groundbreaking initiatives. As a nation that embraces pioneering efforts, BYBIT is deliberate in its commitment to support and equip this community, especially the youth, in their pursuit of excellence and exploration into uncharted territories.

Bybit and DMCC’s collaboration aims to empower new cryptocurrency businesses, with Bybit providing substantial financial support totaling AED 500,000 (USD 136,000) to enterprises establishing their presence in the DMCC Crypto Centre. Additionally, Bybit serves as the listing partner of the centre, providing exclusive assistance to cryptocurrency firms seeking to list digital assets globally.

