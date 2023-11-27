Men twice as likely to use generative AI as women: report

Men twice as likely as women to use generic AI: study. getty

OpenAI’s ChatGPIT gets 60 times more traffic than Google’s conversational generative AI engine Bard and boasts an industry-leading session time of 30 minutes. But perhaps the bigger news from the analysis of the top 50 AI tools on the web is that while 69.5% of users were male, only 30.5% were female.

If generic AI tools are vital aids in getting work done and opening up new opportunities, this is a problem moving forward.

According to a new report from AI writing tool WriterBuddy, last year people visited ChatGPT 1.5 billion times in a month, which is a total of 14.6 billion visits. This is 60% of total visits to the top 50 AI tools, and compares to only 242 million on Google’s Bard. Of course, Bard was launched later than ChatGPT, and was initially only available in the United States, although it is now open to users in 230 countries around the world.

Nearly 60% of visits occur on mobile, even though OpenAI recently unveiled the ability to speak to ChatGPIT in natural spoken language in its app.

And, of course, about 70% of sessions with generative AI tools are by men.

I asked AI why this might be the case, and ChatGPT told me one possible reason for the disparity: the historically high representation of men in the tech sector, which is likely to be the source of most early adopters. when i too Asked As to why the disparity may exist on Twitter/X, one person cited the fact that historically AI tools like Alexa, Siri, and Cortana have often had female names, which perpetuates cultural stereotypes about women helping men. Is a symbol of. Of course, modern generative AI tools have names like ChatGPT or Bard or Perplexity or MidJourney. So maybe this is changing.

One woman offered another perfectly valid reason: Maybe they don’t want to do it.

“To get AI to work, you have to make it think like it and prompt it the way it wants to,” says author and artist Katherine Fitzpatrick. “Tiring.”

The first-mover advantage appears to have worked for OpenAI, which launched the Dall-E image generator in 2021 and ChatGPT in November of 2022. This has certainly been supported by ongoing innovation, with the release of GPT-4 in March. User-customizable GPT in 2023 and November this year.

Google’s Bard opens for early access as soon as March 2023.

Together, Google’s Bard and other generative AI tools like Character.AI and Perplexity AI account for only 19% of total AI visits. Character.AI alone accounts for about 16%, but it’s a very different tool: essentially a conversational chatbot with different personalities rather than AI that can be used to actually get the job done.

Still, a rising tide lifts most boats, and the top 50 AI tools have grown immensely, despite visitation growth peaking in May of 2023, with a slight decline in subsequent months. Still saw an almost 11-fold increase in usage over the course of the year. Of last year.

Reasons for decline? The study cites regulation, the economic downturn, changes in consumer preferences and a shift in traffic from web browsers to mobile apps – which are more trackable.

The male-female difference is perhaps more surprising.

However, over time it’s likely that generative AI will stop being where people go or a specific thing people do, and become a natural, always available, built-in part of every software-infused tool we use. Will become a part. This is certainly Microsoft’s approach with Copilot.

At that point – if not before – we will likely see a better balance in who uses and who benefits from generative AI.