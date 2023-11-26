SK hynix’s market share in the DRAM market reached 35% in the third quarter of this year, according to market research firm Omida (via Business Korea). The entire DRAM industry has seen massive growth recently due to demand for more AI hardware, which uses relatively large amounts of memory. SK Hynix has performed particularly well in this new environment, reaching all-time highs when it comes to market share.

Data center GPUs that companies want for training AI models and other related tasks come with more VRAM than ever before. For reference, AMD’s 2020 Radeon Instinct MI100 came with 32 GB HBM2, and the 2021 MI200 came with 64 GB HBM2e. The company’s latest MI300X has 192 GB of HBM3, and Nvidia is not far behind as its H200 flagship has 141 GB of HBM3e.

All of these chips use HBM, so it should be no surprise that the HBM submarket is expected to grow at a rate of 52%, well ahead of the broader DRAM market at 21%. The accelerated growth driven by demand for AI chips has shaken things up and resulted in SK Hynix hitting a new high-water mark at 35% market share.

It seems that SK Hynix’s recent success is due to HBM. Although HBM currently represents only 10% of DRAM revenue, SK hynix already had 50% market share of HBM in April according to Trendforce. The HBM market has grown since then, and it is possible that SK Hynix has increased its market share even further.

Omida hasn’t shared where SK Hynix stands in relation to Samsung and Micron, the other big RAM makers, in the data we’ve seen, but presumably, SK Hynix is ​​in second place. Samsung controlled 45% of the DRAM market in March according to TrendForce (including 40% of the HBM market), and it’s hard to imagine the company lagging behind at least 10 points since then. Also, if that were the case then Omida probably would have told SK Hynix in the first place.

Samsung has been the biggest memory maker for a few years now, but AI could create a new leader. HBM’s share of the broader DRAM market revenue is expected to grow to 20% by 2027, doubling from its current value of 10%. If SK hynix’s HBM chips remain as successful as they are today, it could be enough to dethrone Samsung as the DRAM market leader.

Source: www.tomshardware.com