Memo says OpenAI is in ‘intense discussions’ to unify the company

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI is in “intensive discussions” to unify its divided staff, Anna Makanju, vice president of global affairs, wrote in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News late Monday.

Makanju delivered the message to employees who have become anxious after several days of turmoil following the removal of Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and the board’s surprise appointment of former Twitch chief Emmett Shearer as his interim replacement.

Company management has been in contact with Altman, Shear and the company’s board, “but they are not prepared to provide us with a final response this evening,” Makanju wrote.

Earlier on Monday, a majority of employees signed a letter saying that if the board does not resign and re-hire Altman, whom OpenAI’s largest shareholder Microsoft Corp. Was hired to run the team.

Makanju’s memo did not detail the extent of the employee’s contact with Altman, and the former CEO did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

There is also strong momentum outside OpenAI to reinstate Altman. OpenAI’s other investors, led by Thrive Capital, are actively trying to plan their return, people with knowledge of the effort told Bloomberg earlier Monday, and even Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella also said that he would not oppose Altman’s reinstatement. Nadella said Microsoft, which has pledged to invest up to $13 billion in OpenAI, will benefit from having Altman running OpenAI or working under its roof.

As of Friday, when Altman was fired, the company’s board included: Altman, Chairman Greg Brockman, Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora Inc. CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security. Helen Toner. and emerging technology. After Altman’s exit, Brockman quit in protest.

“We are continuing to consider mutually acceptable options and plan to talk again tomorrow morning after everyone has gotten a little more sleep,” Mkanju wrote. “These in-depth discussions can drag on, and I know it may seem impossible to be patient.”

He added a word of reassurance for employees: “Know that we have a plan that we are working on.”

