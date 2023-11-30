Memo reveals bank raised red flags about $5 million loan to Hunter Biden from Chinese firm

A money laundering investigator for a bank raised serious concerns about a $5 million loan the Biden family received from a branch of a Chinese energy firm in 2017, characterizing the transaction as “high risk” and possibly designed to gain influence. Was associated with communist efforts. Via Hunter Biden, according to an explosive new memo released Wednesday by congressional investigators.

The anonymous examiner raised particular concerns that the loan had no paperwork, that the Biden family firm distributed large sums of money to the Hunter Biden law firm and that the recipient firm was not required to have investments inside the Biden family. The loan, said a memo issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

“We are aware of the PEP designation and comments on account activity, as well as recent negative news, indicating this entity is at high risk,” the money laundering investigator wrote to the bank official who traced the money to Northern International Capital. Are monitoring.” Holdings (HK) Limited, a firm linked to China CEFC Energy through the Biden family’s Hudson West III firm and Hunter Biden’s Owasco PC law firm.

“These payments were characterized as management fees and reimbursements. We find it unusual that approximately 58% of the funds were transferred to the law firm over a few months and the frequency of payments appears irregular,” the investigator’s memo said. “It was also previously indicated that Hudson West III LLC has no investment projects at this time, which raises further concerns as millions are being paid in fees but it appears that Owasco PC There is no service provided by.”

You can read the full memorandum here.

The memo also stated that “no loan agreement documentation has been presented” in the transmission of the $5 million loan from China and that there were public news reports that Hunter Biden was in the midst of financial difficulties.

“There have been negative reports regarding the beneficial owner of Owasco PC, Robert Hunter Biden (son of former US Vice President-Joe Biden) in connection with allegations from his ex-wife about his excessive spending on his own interests (drugs) regarding his financial There were concerns ., strip clubs, prostitutes, etc.) that could put his family in deep financial trouble,”

“Recent negative news reports indicate that China is targeting children of politicians and buying political influence through ‘sweetheart deals’,” it said.

Comer said the bank’s red flags about the transactions also raised concerns because some of the proceeds from the China loan, notably $40,000 in August 2017, flowed to Joe Biden through the president’s brother James Biden.

“The bank investigator was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with the Chinese company, he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with the customer,” Comer said. “Worse, we know that the sitting President of the United States knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s shady China dealings.

“Joe Biden participated in his son’s CEFC meetings and benefited from money coming from China. The efforts of the White House and their corporate media allies to condone and cover up this blatant corruption are appalling to the American people. House Republicans We will continue to uncover the facts and provide the accountability the American people deserve,” he said.

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee released bank records showing a $40,000 transfer from James and Sarah Biden’s personal bank account to family patriarch Joe Biden, described as “loan repayment.” The payment came less than a month after Hunter Biden received a $5 million loan from his Chinese business associates flagged by money laundering investigators.

After receiving the loan, Hunter Biden transferred $150,000 to James and Sarah Biden’s Lion Hall Group. Just days later, Sarah Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group and then deposited it into her and her husband’s personal accounts. According to a previous report by the Oversight Committee, funds from there were transferred to Joe Biden.

Last year, just news Hunter Biden was reported to have received this $5 million “interest-free” forgivable loan as part of a deal with CEFC Beijing International Energy Co., Ltd., a company founded by former Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming. Emails from Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop revealed that the loan was intended to benefit the Biden family, referred to as the “Beedy Family”.

“Chairman Ye and Director Zang fully support the framework for establishing the joint venture based on their trust in the BD family,” an email detailing the arrangement read. “A loan of $5 million has been made to the Beedie family out of $10 million charter capital,” the CEFC executive wrote of the intended $5 million loan.

The new memo marks the latest evidence uncovered in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into banking institutions that raises concerns about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings and schemes.

in September, just news The report said banking whistleblowers first began raising the alarm about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the spring of 2015, when his father was still serving as vice president, and found “suspicious” transactions and ” Fraudulent” schemes were suspected. Morgan Stanley became so concerned about the suspicious transactions that it filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) flagging the suspicious transactions. An investment bank compliance presentation from May 2015 focused on concerns about Hunter Biden’s “less clean slate.” [record],” including his discharge from the Navy over his role with Burisma and drug use.

Source: justthenews.com