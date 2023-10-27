Meminator’s ambition to dominate in 2024 – What can be learned from XRP price trend

Recent crypto news has brought new bullish momentum to the crypto markets, with XRP and Meminator ready to capitalize.

The XRP price outlook features a major change in fortunes after more regulatory clarity was provided to the world of Web3. At the same time, Meminator, which has just launched its presale, has the potential to outperform its meme coin competitors due to favorable market conditions.

Judge Rules XRP No Security: Impact on the Future

In July, the price of XRP skyrocketed after some major crypto news broke regarding Ripple’s trial with the SEC. The trial has been ongoing since 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) targeting Ripple on the grounds that the XRP cryptocurrency was a security.

Securities are subject to different rules and regulations, as they generally offer fundraising opportunities for a single centralized company. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are digital assets designed to be used as a medium of exchange on decentralized computer networks.

The court case between Ripple and the SEC became world famous. It was believed that the result provides great insight into the regulatory stance of the United States towards the crypto industry. A New York judge ruled in July that XRP was not actually a security — a huge win for Ripple and the crypto sector, more broadly speaking.

Price analysts expect crypto news, such as the XRP-SEC test, to herald a new bullish phase for the cryptocurrency markets. Since a New York judge ruled in favor of Ripple, several major financial institutions have submitted plans to offer crypto ETFs on their platforms. This has provided even more momentum in 2024.

Could the new Project Meminator benefit from recent regulatory changes?

Meminator was created during a bear market when the team noticed a major problem with most meme coins in the market – that is that most meme coins do not provide any token utility to their investors. To help solve this problem, Meminator was designed to provide more features for its token holders and usher in a new era for the meme coin market.

To start things off, Meminator is offering an attractive investment opportunity during its presale. The native MMTR token is available for $0.0118 and will rise by 390% during the event, assuming it runs successfully. It will be used in a decentralized ecosystem that includes many extraordinary features, including a game called Meme Warfare, an exclusive NFT collection, and decentralized finance services like MMTR token staking.

With such broad utility being brought to the single meme coin ecosystem, Meminator is considered to have extremely high long-term potential. The meme coin ecosystem will support a fully decentralized community, and the project can benefit from the regulatory clarity provided to Web3 through the XRP trial.

In the stratosphere, literally

One lucky backer of the new meme coin project will be given a once in a lifetime trip to outer space on Virgin Galactic’s Spaceline. This initiative puts the ethos of the project on full display. Most meme coins share the empty promises of Lamborghinis and moonshots, so Maminator will actually send one of its users into space.

In addition to getting exposure to one of the most exciting new meme coins on the market during 2023, every early supporter will have the chance to go on a Spaceline journey. The price is gradually increasing from $0.01 to $0.049 during the event, which helps to reward the first backers with the best price.

How does MMTR work?

Meme warfare is the main feature of the Meminator platform. It offers a unique gaming experience where players can find ineligible meme coin mascots and destroy them. Help destroy them with the Meminator’s built-in weapon in an engaging shoot-em-up style game.

The project uses an artificial intelligence tool called MemeScanner that will search for defunct meme coins on the web. Once it selects victims, MemeScanner will put them into meme warfare to wipe out the Mememinator community.

Meminator is also releasing a dedicated NFT collection whose details have not been revealed yet. But there are some rumors about it being a PFP-style collection or even a unique artwork collection where owners get 1 of 1 item, as verified by the Ethereum blockchain.

The Meminator team is also building a staking portal directly on the site, which will allow community members to earn passive yields on their long-term MMTR investments.

Meminator Price Outlook: Will MMTR reach $1 in 2025?

Meminator has deflationary tokenomics, as only 1 billion tokens will be created. Having deflationary tokenomics and broad platform usability is a recipe for success in the crypto markets. Meminator will attempt to benefit from a fixed total token supply as well as be able to generate demand from blockchain users.

The combination of these features could help provide sustained upward pressure for MMTR price. Value analysts have tried to compare MMTR to existing meme coins in Web3, and have selected FLOKI and PEPE as its two major competitors.

FLOKI reached a peak market cap of $500 million during the 2021 bull market, while PEPE crossed the $1 billion mark in May 2023. MMTR has its sights set on a $1 billion market cap until the next crypto bull market, which gives the token $1. Price target in 2025.

Will XRP Recover From Its Lawsuit?

XRP was created by Ripple Labs, a fintech company based in the United States. The XRP token facilitates the transfer of value on RippleNet. It is a decentralized computer network designed to provide an immutable ledger that records financial transactions in real time.

RippleNet is able to process cross-border payments almost instantly with almost $0 transaction fees. The benefits of RippleNet and blockchain technologies, more broadly, are that they can process transactions much faster and cheaper than any traditional payment system. This is one of the major reasons why they have become so popular in the world today.

Instead of going through expensive and time-consuming forex processes, financial institutions like JP Morgan, Bank of England, and Symantec have chosen to use RippleNet and XRP. This shows the far-reaching utility of XRP in the global financial system.

xrp price outlook

XRP price has been held up in recent years due to Ripple’s trial with the SEC. XRP is believed to have performed poorly during the 2021 bull run, as it failed to break its prior all-time high at the $3 price level.

Thanks to Ripple gaining more regulatory clarity, experts are predicting that the price of XRP could break 2021 highs during the next crypto bull market.

meminator vs xrp

Meminator and XRP are two interesting crypto opportunities heading into 2024 and 2025. The projects offer real utility to different target markets, each of which is potentially capable of attracting significant support in the coming months and years.

However, Meminator is in the early stages of its development. The project has just launched, which increases its appeal for those seeking a low-cap cryptocurrency. There is only a limited time to buy MMTR at this low price before it is listed on Bitmart.

To receive presales and exclusive information on the Meminator launch, sign up using the form on the Meminator website.

