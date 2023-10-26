Memeland Launches $Meme Fire Presale for Captainz NFT Holders – Cryptosaurus

Captainz and Potato’s non-fungible token collections have seen a slight increase in their trading sales volume after their creator, Memeland, launched an exclusive community presale for NFT holders. The much-awaited short presale is live and expected to end on Friday this week.

Captainz NFT Sales Pump 109%

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, indicates that there has been a slight increase in sales of the Captainz NFT collection, emerging as the fourth most traded NFT collection in the last 24 hours. During this period, the NFT collection has attracted $1.1 million in merchandise sales, representing a 109% increase from the previous day.

Launched in January 2023, Captainz is a collection of 9,999 utility-enabled PFPs that include rare-powered features inspired by pirates, internet memes, and pop culture. Captainz NFT is the premier collection of Memeland. This represents the premier level of membership for Memeland.

Potatoes Captainz is another NFT collection from NFT creator Memeland, which includes a definitive set of 9,999 hosted on Ethereum, the largest network for NFTs. In light of the Memeland Fire presale launch, Potato NFTs have increased their trading sales volume by 183%. In the last 24 hours, potatoes have recorded merchandise sales of $239,863.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Potato NFT Trading Activity

In an October 25 blog post, Memeland, the parent company of the Captainz NFT collection, confirmed the launch of its special community member presale, dubbed the “Fire Sale,” which will offer $MEME tokens to Captainz NFT holders for a limited period. Is. Does.

A new quest has begun! You have ~12 hours. , hey you 🫵 I’m pretty sure you were on X all day, but if you weren’t, I wanted to let you know $MEME (Yes @memecoin I am farming) Fire sale is going on today! Protip: If you have a waitlisted wallet, come in the first hour… pic.twitter.com/nQoMGrgxut – Memeland ❤️ Memecoin (@memeland) 25 October 2023

The long-awaited Memeland Fire Sale is live and is only going to last for 28 hours. The token presale is designed to give early supporters and community members a unique opportunity to acquire $MEME tokens at a fixed price of $300 per lot, which contains 300,000 $MEME.

Memeland Fire Presale

Mamland Fire presale comes in two tiers: allowed list and waiting list. Captainz NFT holders who join the permission list will have a guaranteed allocation, ensuring they can purchase their desired lot without the usual sales frenzy. In contrast, waitlisting has no guarantee and works on a raffle system. Participants who pay within the first hour of the fire sale are 6.9 times more likely to win the raffle.

There is a Memecoin Fire Sale tomorrow for Captainz holders. You can participate for $300 USD and get 300,000 $MEME, – 75,000 $MEME Unlocked in TGE. – 225,000 $MEME With a linear vesting schedule over 18 months. Here’s an overview of total value at various market caps: pic.twitter.com/YX04vK9xmI – wale.swoush 🐳 (@waleswoush) 25 October 2023

The Memeland Fire Sale will have a circulating supply of $7,590,000,000 $MEME, which is 11% of the total token supply. The initial unlock on day one will be 2.75% of the total circulating supply. Over the next 18 months, the remaining tokens will be gradually released into the market.

The Memeland community has been eagerly anticipating the $MEME crypto token and the upcoming Memeland Fire Sale for a long time, and the initial reactions and execution of the Fire Sale could play a key role in determining the short-term price action for Memeland. Ecosystem. NFT.

