MemeCoin（MEME）のセールがとけが｜Binance Launchpoolへがととなとても – Crypto Times
Memecoin (MEME)
Ok
$MEME ,@memecoin) Fire Sale Results:
Total token supply: 69,000,000,000 MEME
FIRE SALE TOKEN SUPPLY: 7,590,000,000 MEME
% of total token supply: 11%
Total Agni Sales Units: 25,300
MEME/unit: 300,000 MEME
Joined the allowed list: 21,544
Allowed list allocation: 21,544
success rate:… pic.twitter.com/iLRgpfybzx
– Memeland ❤️ Memecoin (@memeland) 28 October 2023
In this sale, 7億5900万枚 of $MEME were supplied. This is 11% of the total supply of 690億枚.
$MEME
$MEME、The coin issued by Memeland.
Memeland Also Read: It’s a Good Idea Also Read:
Also, in more detail$MEMEがOkRead this article Read this article
$ Meme applied for $ pepe コイン ます ます。 とえ ます。
about coin coin
Read this article Also read:
Read this article I have one more thing to show.
- $DOGE: Japanese Dog Dog
- $PEPE: (Pepe the Frog) विशेषताग्लो।
Binance, Launchpool and others
また、$MEMEは、BinanceにてLaunchpool 平しななか、11月3daily08:00 (UTC) に上場とがとはとがとがととは
Binance Launchpool, BNB, TUSD, FDUSD, 10 min 28 min 00:00 (UTC) から11月26日00:00 (UTC)までまここまこ
(Reference)
Memeland
Memeland, 9GAG, Web3, Web3
The 9GAG report was released in 2008. I want to tell you how it works.
Click on 9GAG Click on Web2 Click on Web3したことがとがとがががMemeland」ですす
Memeland is a cat project.
Thank you, “You are the real MVP”, “The Potatoes”, “The Captainz”, “NFT”, this is a great idea.
See another article
- You’re the real MVP: Memeland announced it wants to work with NFTs, get paid for 420 minutes. Memeland Discord, What is the purpose of MVPs and NFTs、IRL?
- Potatoes: 9999 pieces have been published and are in PFP collection and have been supplied for free on June 6th, 2022.Join MemelandRead this also:
- Captainz：9999個ががながながなとななとななななななななななななななななななななななななななななななななななて]
“I want to tell you what it is,” Memeland said.
$ MEME
$MEMEとがとがとがとがとがととMemelandとがとなとがながが、がなととなとななながなが$MEME Memeland）
See alsoん.
Read this article Also read: How to use $MEME
Sources: Memeland, 9GAG, Whitepaper, Binance Launchpool
Source: crypto-times.jp