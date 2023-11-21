Meme stocks are on the rise again

Meme stocks have joined the 2023 stock market rally.

Since the S&P 500’s recent low on October 27, the Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME) is up 15.2% while the Robotics & AI ETF (BOTZ) is up 17.4%. Both are outpacing the recent 10% surge in the S&P 500 and have also outperformed the benchmark for the year.

Each sector has surged recently, with a market rally that has benefited many segments of the market that were crushed in 2022, like growth-stage tech.

However, unlike Big Tech, whose big 2023 largely stems from AI expectations, the Fed and the light at the end of the rate-hike tunnel play a key role.

“‘Meme stocks’ tend to be unprofitable so they particularly benefit from low rates as they have an even greater need to raise capital at reasonable prices,” Datatrack co-founder Jessica Rabe noted in a note Monday night.

According to Rabe, the resurgence of meme stocks sends a clear message to investors.

“The current positive momentum for meme stocks shows that investor enthusiasm is starting to warm up again,” Rabe said.

The measurement Rabe uses to track meme movement isn’t completely representative of some classic meme stock names like GameStop or AMC, which are actually down more than 10% in the past month.

The top five holdings of Roundhill’s meme ETF are The Block (SQ), Coinbase (COIN), Enphase Energy (ENPH), DraftKings (DKNG), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI). DraftKings, SuperMicro and Coinbase are up nearly 200% or more this year. With more than 15% of the fund invested in Nvidia, the BOTZ ETF has ushered in the recent rally into a 2023 AI darling.

In the last five days alone, all five of those stocks have risen no less than 8%, indicating a clear change in investor sentiment compared to the recent rally. Notably, The Block and Coinbase also have significant exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which has increased by more than 20% over the past month and is hovering near 52-week highs.

As Rabe said, investors have been largely selective this year “given the challenging macro environment due to tight monetary policy and geopolitical risks.” This led to a market rally in 2023, led largely by Magnificent Seven tech stocks, while other sectors of the market, such as the Russell 2000, lagged far behind.

But there has been a recent move in markets for more risk-on trading as investors interpreted a series of economic data that is putting downward pressure on pricing, along with a slowdown in the labor market, to mean that The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates.

And that has prompted investors to seek “bargains” by buying up some of last year’s laggard stocks.

