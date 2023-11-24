Meme Kombat reaches $2 million in presale

The P2E (Play to Earn) model has not yet taken hold in the traditional gaming sector. In general, video game enthusiasts criticize titles that include any type of paid content, from microtransactions to season passes for cosmetic skins.

This is why the concept of “playing to earn” in video games is often associated with e-sports, where professional players are paid by teams who in turn receive money from sponsors.

Ostracized by the gaming community, P2E has found its place in the Web 3.0, or digital assets, sector. In fact, P2E games have their own native tokens, or NFTs, which are used for both game elements and rewards.

Among the most famous P2E games we find Axie Infinity, a title based on battles between monsters like Pokémon in the form of NFTs that present different characteristics. The project is based on two cryptocurrencies, SLP and AXS, with the former needed to create NFT monsters and the latter serving as a governance token.

The concept of Axie Infinity was partially implemented in Meme Kombat, a new presale gaming platform. The project raised $2 million, with the native MK token sold for $0.205. The value of the token will increase at each stage of the presale.

Although it is attracting the attention of traders and gaming enthusiasts, Meme Kombat remains a high-risk project as it has not yet hit the market. The success of MK Token will depend on the development team and how well the gaming platform manages to attract users who are fond of P2E gaming.

Combat memes and artificial intelligence

Meme Kombat features battles between the most famous Meme Coin characters, with an initial roster of 11 fighters, each of whom has different skills, strengths, and weaknesses. However, unlike Axie Infinity, Meme Kombat does not feature NFTs, relying only on native MK tokens.

The battles will be managed by an AI that will take care of both the gaming and graphics. To decide the outcome of each battle, artificial intelligence will take into account the characteristics of the characters involved, as well as certain in-game mechanics. The objective of players is to place bets on the winner of each match to receive prizes in MK.

betting and wagering

To play Meme Kombat, players must purchase MK tokens and stake them. Then, it will be necessary to use a portion of the staked tokens to place bets on other players (player vs. player), or against the game (player vs. game).

Both types have different features that can be customized according to the needs of each player. In PVP battles, players must compete with each other by placing their MK tokens on the table. On the other hand, PvGame battles involve bets based on probabilities. In addition, it will be possible to bet on battles in real time.

In PvGame betting, users can create strategies and try to predict the outcome of each fight. To ensure maximum transparency, the results of fights and bets will be recorded on the blockchain.

Stake tokens not used for staking will generate additional rewards in MK tokens.

tokenomics

Tokenomics involves a total supply of 120 million MK tokens, of which 50% was allocated for presale, to provide initial capital for the project and allow the team to obtain the funds necessary for the development of the platform .

The other 30% is allocated for staking and staking rewards, while the remaining 20% ​​will be divided equally for DEX liquidity and community rewards.

seasonal roadmap

As can be guessed from the game’s name and features, Meme Kombat takes a lot of inspiration from traditional fighting games. The project roadmap follows a seasonal model, widely used in modern gaming, most notably by GaaS (games as a service).

Seasonal updates allow developers to maintain the interest of experienced players while attracting new users.

The first season of Meme Kombat will begin with the launch of the platform, which will first include battle modes, leaderboards, and other features. If successful, Meme Kombat will move into a second season featuring more battle modes and earning opportunities.

Depending on the performance of MK Token in the market, Meme Kombat may continue to update with other seasons. The developers will also focus on forming a solid community made up of players and traders. Since it is a P2E game, the community will be vital to Meme Kombat’s success in the market.

development team

Currently, the identity of only one member of the team is known, named Matt Whiteman. Whiteman is the COO of North Technologies, a Dutch NFT trading and analytics company. Other members of the team, about whom nothing is yet known, are presented on the site with a pseudonym and an image. The verification of the smart contract was performed by Coinsult.

Meme Kombat Predictions

While Meme Kombat may attract P2E gaming enthusiasts looking for a new gaming platform, it is obviously too early to predict, as MK Token is still in the presale phase.

One of the main points for P2E gaming is that it needs to be fun in some way. Many projects only offer earning opportunities, but invest little in the gaming part, which is important to build a solid user base and encourage users to play. Furthermore, rewards for bets and game winnings must be proportional to players’ investments.

