Membrane announces settlement of the first derivatives trade on the network

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, November 17th, 2023]

Membrane Labs Inc., a leading institutional-grade digital asset settlement and workflow management platform, today announced the successful closing of its first derivatives settlement with leading trading firms QCP and Wakem Capital.

The transaction seamlessly transferred margin into fiat, demonstrating the platform’s ability to facilitate the settlement process for derivatives transactions through a versatile, custody-agnostic API and blockchain interface.

“Our mission at Membrane has always been to bridge the gap between the worlds of traditional finance and crypto assets,” said Carson Cook, CEO of Membrane. “This successful transaction is a testament to the innovation potential of our platform and our commitment to providing a secure and efficient settlement network. This represents an important step in our work with market leaders like QCP and Wakem Capital, demonstrating our mutual dedication to advancing the digital asset economy.

The transaction allowed both parties to experience the full scope of Membrane’s settlement network, including the ability to handle a variety of collateral arrangements and currencies. The use of fiat for margin purposes was a deliberate choice, demonstrating Membrane’s versatility in creating seamless integrations into both traditional banking and custody providers.

“As a global leader in digital asset trading, we are pleased to support Membrane’s journey as an investor and to be the first in the market to experience their settlement capabilities in derivatives. With increased efficiency in execution and settlement, this transaction is the first step towards accelerating the convergence of products and capital flows from the traditional finance and digital assets industries,” said Darius Sit, Founder and CIO of QCP Capital.

“The successful execution of this transaction using Membrane’s network is critical,” commented John Vincent, Founder of Wachem Capital MGMT. “This serves as a clear indicator of the platform’s readiness to meet the growing needs of derivatives execution and settlement in the digital asset world. As we saw this evolution in the FX markets in the 1990s, we see Membrane taking the first steps to provide execution, settlement and counterparty management in an integrated platform.

Membrane is a technology platform offering a variety of enterprise-grade clearing, settlement and lending applications integrated with a custody-agnostic settlement network. Membrane’s platform allows seamless management and settlement of OTC spot trades, loans, derivatives and related collateral management.

