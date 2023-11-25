Melting of frozen housing market is leading to falling home prices, 2 top experts say

Two housing experts see prices falling.Reuters

Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said U.S. home prices could decline.

Zandi said thawing the housing market may require a decline in prices, which could take several years.

Kelman expects home prices to decline next year, as listings increase and sellers cut prices.

Home prices could slide, hurting sellers but providing relief to buyers, two experts say.

“The only way to get out of the box, the only way to get sales back is to get mortgage rates down, incomes to continue to improve, we have to avoid a recession, and I suspect we’ll have to see some housing,” said Moody’s chief economist. “At some point here prices are going to fall,” Mark Zandi told Yahoo Finance this week.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman made a similar call in a Fox News interview this week. Asked about Morgan Stanley’s latest forecast of a 3% decline in home prices next year, he responded that a decline “seems not only possible, but probable.”

The housing market has stalled this year, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation pushed mortgage rates to their highest levels in two decades.

Homeowners who have locked in very cheap rates are reluctant to sell and make huge monthly payments for their next place. Meanwhile, potential buyers are priced out, and many are waiting for rates to drop rather than buy a worse-than-expected home.

“Housing has hit it the hardest, especially demand,” Zandi said. He pointed to new data showing annual sales of previously owned homes fell below 3.8 million units in October, the lowest figure in 13 years. “You have to go back to the financial crisis to find that sales are this low,” he said.

heating up

The pandemic-induced surge in home prices, coupled with extremely high mortgage rates, has created an affordability crisis that has led to a decline in transaction volume – and Zandi warns there is no immediate relief on the horizon. .

the story continues

“I don’t expect the housing market to come back here very quickly, certainly not in 2024,” he said. “It probably won’t be until 2025, 2026 that we’ll see the sales levels that we’ve historically enjoyed.”

Redfin’s Kelman struck a more optimistic tone, saying the housing space is already heating up.

“There has been a shift in the market, a mix of forces,” he said, highlighting that the amount of housing inventory has begun to increase.

The real estate brokerage major reported that more people are listing homes, and many owners who failed to sell their homes this summer are re-listing them at lower prices.

“The market is stalled right now because buyers and sellers can’t agree on a price,” Kelman said. “For the first time, the impasse has been lifted, where we might see a real drop in prices, and that will lead to increased sales.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: finance.yahoo.com