Meloni’s first anniversary as Italy’s PM hit by economy, family divisions

ROME (Reuters) – Weak economic growth and high interest on the country’s massive debt are the main problems for Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her first year in power, following a surprise announcement on the anniversary that she would resign from her longtime partner. Leaving.

Meloni’s coalition, the first led by a woman in Italy’s history, was sworn in after a sweeping election victory a year ago and will soon surpass the post-war average tenure of 14 months for Italian governments.

Upon taking power it was seen as the country’s most right-wing party since wartime dictator Benito Mussolini, as Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has its roots in the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI).

Still, Meloni, 46, promised to address foreign concerns of potential extremism, build good relations with allies by taking a strongly pro-West, EU-friendly stance and provide staunch support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

At home he appeased his right-wing grassroots through efforts to defend the traditional family, protect Italy’s cultural heritage, and curb migrant arrivals.

“We have worked tirelessly to repay trust and demonstrate with facts that building a different Italy is possible,” he said in a video message this week.

However, the economic recovery has been stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with GDP falling 0.4% in the second quarter, and analysts forecast Italian growth will be the lowest in the euro zone next year.

That makes it harder for Meloni to keep his tax-cut promises and makes Italy’s debt, which amounts to 140% of national output, vulnerable to a market selloff.

“The economy is probably the most difficult subject. The government has less margin to work with,” said Valentina Meliciani, an economics professor at LUISS University in Rome.

Last week Meloni received the first of several reviews on Italy’s debt when S&P Global Ratings affirmed the country’s BBB rating with a stable outlook.

However, the prevailing view among analysts is that the rating agencies will downgrade Rome’s outlook while avoiding a downgrade altogether.

Melonie also has to deal with personal problems. She announced on Friday that she was separating from her long-time partner, TV presenter Andrea Giambruno, after he criticized her for repeatedly making sexist comments on and off-air.

tax cuts

This month the government approved a 2024 budget with tax cuts and increased spending of about 24 billion euros ($25.3 billion), despite public debt that is proportionally the second largest in the euro zone after Greece.

The budget has not impressed investors, and extended a long-running rise in Italian bond spreads.

The gap between the yields on Italian 10-year bonds and the German equivalent is about 2 percentage points (200 basis points), far higher than in any other euro zone country.

Meliciani said Italy’s hopes of reviving its economy and cutting debt depended on the effective implementation of investment plans financed through the EU’s post-COVID fund.

Until now, Rome has struggled to meet Brussels’ policy conditions and spend the money it receives.

On the international front, as well as with his support for Ukraine, Meloni has largely avoided confrontation with Brussels despite his Eurosceptic past.

He has also dropped calls in protest for a naval blockade to stop boats leaving North Africa, despite its inability to stop the influx of migrants.

Arrivals on Italy’s shores have exceeded 140,000 so far in 2023, almost double the number from the same period last year.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said, “We expected Italy to be very strict (on immigration) at the EU level, but we have seen overall a cordial attitude, they are working to find a common line. Are.”

commanding position

At home, Meloni has so far avoided the domestic political chaos that plagued many of his predecessors.

The divided opposition has helped him consolidate his hold on power and keep his party on top in the polls, with around 30% voter support, compared to around 18.5% for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and 10.5% for the Mavericks. There is 17% support. 5-Star Movement.

His party dominates its coalition partners, the League and Forza Italia, whose combined score is below 20%.

Analysts believe that a portion of centre-right voters have switched from the other two parties to Meloni and are unlikely to shake the balance of power within the coalition again.

Historian and politics expert Giovanni Orsina said, “Meloni arrives after a decade of political instability and voters wandering across the party spectrum. The country is now tired of it.” ($1 = 0.9476 euros)

