Meitu Focuses on AI Growth, Moves Away from BTC, ETH Investments

Leading Hong Kong-listed company Meitu (1357), known for its ventures into cryptocurrencies, recently announced a strategic shift away from digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The company, which made headlines in 2021 by investing nearly $100 million in cryptocurrencies, has revealed that its growth is now primarily driven by its artificial intelligence (AI) business.

MeToo Credit Membership System for Fiscal Success

Kang Yikong, Meitu’s senior investor relations manager, recently confirmed that the company no longer focuses on buying and holding digital assets and may consider selling them in the future. He explained that the decision is rooted in the changing global economic environment, which has prompted many companies to rethink their spending habits. In turn, this change has created an opportunity for Meitu’s products to gain popularity in the market.

Kang Yikong said the company’s turnaround from losses to profit was largely attributable to its membership system, which has protected its earnings from the volatile macroeconomic landscape. Additionally, Meitu’s AI business has been an important growth driver in attracting new customers and contributing to profits.

Meitu’s current strategic focus is in video production, which complements its venture into AI. In early October 2023, the company unveiled its enterprise AI vision solution, MiracleVision 3.0, taking advantage of the global AI craze driven by technologies like ChatGPT. Kang Yikong emphasized that AI is expected to play an important role in the company’s development, especially in expanding its membership base and contributing to profits.

Meitu’s $100 million crypto investment journey

MeToo’s experience in the cryptocurrency market included substantial investments that suffered losses in the beginning. However, a recent market correction has allowed the company to reverse losses of approximately 190 million yuan related to its cryptocurrency holdings. Kang Yikong described the decision as strategic and clarified that Meitu has stopped buying cryptocurrencies after 2021.

Looking ahead, Kang Yicong expressed optimism about the overseas market, with increasing demand for Meitu’s AI-powered paintings and other works. The company intends to design and launch products with a global perspective, initially targeting Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States. Local development strategies will be tailored to the specific circumstances and demands of each region.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com