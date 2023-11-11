Meijer has priced its frozen turkeys at 49 cents a pound this year

If you’re planning on cooking a Thanksgiving feast at home, there’s good news on the price of turkey this year.

After more than a year of record-high inflation that has kept prices of many food items rising, cooks planning a big Thanksgiving meal may find some relief in turkey prices.

Local grocery stores are advertising prices for some turkeys as low as 49 cents per pound.

Midwest grocery giant Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, recently announced that customers can purchase the grocery brand’s frozen turkeys for 49 cents per pound with an automated MPerks coupon applied at checkout.

According to Meijer, turkey prices last year were 55 cents a pound.

At 49 cents a pound, that puts turkey prices at about the same cost as in the 1930s, Josh Potts, Meijer poultry buyer, said in a news release. Meijer expects to sell 1 million turkeys this holiday season, he said.

“We know turkey prices have increased significantly in many locations this year, but our top priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Potts said. “We are working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday season with their family and friends.”

Meijer also released pricing on a selection of fresh and frozen turkeys:

Meijer Brand Frozen Turkeys at 59 cents per pound (49 cents per pound w/new MPerks coupon)

Honeysuckle White Brand Frozen Turkeys at $1.09 per pound

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound

Butterball Frozen Turkey at $1.29 per pound

Butterball Fresh Turkey at $1.99 per pound

True Goodness Frozen Antibiotic-Free Turkey by Meijer Brand at $2.19 per pound

There is a limit of one Meijer brand turkey per customer.

Area Kroger stores are selling own-brand frozen turkeys for 49 cents a pound. To get a turkey at Kroger stores for 49 cents per pound, you’ll need to download a digital coupon.

Walmart recently announced that average prices for the Market Basket of select items will be lower than last year’s pricing rollback.

The average price of a basket of 30 items used to make Thanksgiving from scratch to serve 8 to 10 people is $77, or about $8.50 per person. Items include a 16-pound turkey, spiral-cut ham, fresh and canned vegetables, gravy, French fried onions and other typical items for Thanksgiving.

The average price of a basket of 21 convenient items for preparing a meal would be $70 or $7.75 per person.

At regional Aldi stores, customers can expect to spend less on approximately 70 items.

According to a news release, Aldi’s “The More the Merrier” price cuts mean people can sit down at the table more.

Customers can expect price cuts on seasonal items like gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Pantry staples like butter and flour are also in short supply.

Savings of up to 50% on some items will last through the holiday season.

“Inflation is still rising, so we’re providing shoppers with additional relief to make the holidays a time of celebration, not stress,” Aldi President David Rinaldo said in a news release. “What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s seated around it, so ALDI is offering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.

A recent report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that wholesale frozen prices are declining.

Turkey prices for the holidays were $1.25 a pound in September, or 43 cents lower than a year earlier. This is the lowest monthly average price since July 2021, the USDA said.

The USDA said most of last year’s price increases were caused by an outbreak of avian influenza, which caused turkey production to fall 6%. This year, production has improved and from April 2023 it is above last year.

