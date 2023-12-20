Meghan Markle stars as a can-packing apprentice in new coffee ad

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently showed off her light-hearted side in an Instagram ad for Clever Blends, where she humorously played an intern.

Following typical office activities such as stacking boxes, preparing hot drinks and working on the computer, Meghan’s presence as a background extra added a unique charm to the ad.

The ad concludes with a comedic moment where Meghan amusingly forgets a scuffle with a co-worker, leading to laughter and a sweet finale to the video.

Meghan’s investment in Clever Blends, a brand specializing in oat latte products, was first announced in 2020.

Meghan Markle plays an intern in new coffee ad

She has since promoted the brand, notably sending a basket of products to Oprah Winfrey, who shared them online, bringing attention to the company.

Although Meghan has maintained a relatively low profile about her association with Clever Blends, she recently shared a positive review of the brand.

“One of my favorite ways to start and end each day,” Meghan commented on Instagram alongside a photo with Clever Blends CEO and co-founder Hannah Mendoza.

Meghan Markle is an investor in Clever

Based near Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito residence, Clever Blends prides itself on being a mission-driven, female-led wellness brand. Meghan was drawn to the brand early on, when she reportedly tried their superfood coffee at a pop-up store in 2017.

In a statement to Fortune in 2019, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm for supporting female entrepreneurship and ethical business practices. “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business.

© Chris JacksonMeghan Markle loves superfood brands

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and that has a holistic approach to wellness,” Meghan said.

Hannah Mendoza reflected on Meghan’s involvement, stressing the importance of supportive advisors. “Entrepreneurs need money, but they also need mentors who care deeply about what they’re building.

Meghan’s decision to invest in Clever Blends is her first significant business move since stepping back from royal duties

“I am grateful to have both in the Duchess of Sussex. His passion for what we’re building is obvious, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership. We are excited for the road ahead,” Hanna said.

Meghan’s decision to invest in Clever Blends marks her first significant business move since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 with the goal of financial independence.

The brand, which has its roots in pop-up adaptogenic coffee bars, evolved into a wellness-focused company, driven by a belief in the power of plants for well-being of body and mind.

Listen: A Perfect Royal Podcast: Saying Goodbye to The Crown

Source: www.hellomagazine.com