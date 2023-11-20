Meghan Markle Reveals Weight Loss at Power of Women Event

Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance when she attended Variety’s Power of Women event on November 16. The former actress’ weight loss was on display as she showed off a slimmed down figure in her tan dress.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, looked stunning in her one-shoulder dress, which featured a slight leg slit on both sides. The Proenza Schouler gown was paired with black pumps and gold hoop earrings. Meghan had her hair slicked back into a sleek low bun and was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos.

Meghan was one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees in 2022. However, she did not attend the event, as it took place just nine days after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. After missing out, she said she was happy to attend the gala in 2023 to support this year’s honorees: Fantasia Barrino, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan and Billie Eilish.

Getty

For the most part, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been living a fairly low-key life since they left the royal family and relocated to California in 2020. The couple has been raising their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, out of the spotlight.

However, Meghan’s former acting career has recently been the talk of social media with the resurgence in popularity of her show Suits on Netflix and other streaming services. She dished about the series becoming a binge-watching phenomenon while on the Power of Women red carpet.

“Isn’t that wild?” she gushed. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Meghan starred on Suits from 2011 until the show’s season 7 finale in 2018. Her wedding to Prince Harry took place less than one month after her final episode aired. The series ran for two more seasons before wrapping up in September 2019.

Now that Meghan and Harry have left royal life behind them, the mom of two is leaning back into her roots in the entertainment industry. While she hasn’t shared much about her upcoming projects, she did tease a little bit about what people can expect.

“Things that make people feel … I was going to say good, but it’s more than that,” Meghan dished. “Things that make people feel something and feel a sense of community. We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them. [I’m] just really proud of what we’re creating.”