BOISE, Idaho, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — ClickBank, a global internet retailer and one of Idaho’s largest privately-owned technology companies, announced the appointment of Megan Mann as Director, General Manager of ClickBank University. Mann, ClickBank’s former Director of Marketing, brings an extensive background of online marketing, business development, sales, and customer service expertise to the program.

“Megan has been instrumental to the success of ClickBank University since it launched in 2014,” said Kevin Strawbridge, CEO of ClickBank. “Her years of experience at ClickBank combined with her comprehensive knowledge of the ClickBank University program and its member’s needs is going to result in empowering new and current members to reach their goals while expanding the courses’ worldwide reach. In addition, we enjoy the opportunity to promote another woman leader to the senior leadership team within ClickBank to truly reflect the balance and diversity of our company.”

As the General Manager, Mann continues ClickBank’s partnership with instructors Justin Atlan, Adam Horwitz and team to consistently fill the online course and other content channels with dependable, reliable and trustworthy business building strategies. With the help of team member Milana Kalimullova, Mann, Atlan, and Horwitz recently released ClickBank University TV, a YouTube Channel focused on bringing free ClickBank University content to the masses.

“I am beyond honored to be the General Manager of ClickBank University,” said Mann. “I am extremely passionate about helping people build sustainable online businesses while finding financial freedom. ClickBank University has worked with over 70,000 members and with the partnership forged with Justin Atlan and Adam Horwitz, we will see membership numbers rapidly increase with the implementation of new strategic initiatives.”

Megan joined ClickBank in 2007 and holds an MBA from Boise State University. During her tenure at ClickBank, she has been an integral member of the Operations and Marketing teams. In her prior role as the Director of Marketing, Megan oversaw the ClickBank brand, planned all business development events, and created engaging marketing programs and campaigns. Megan and partners’ vision to create ClickBank’s first online training course for online entrepreneurs was born in 2014 as ClickBank University.

About ClickBank

Founded in 1998, ClickBank has established itself as a top global internet retailer powered by one of the world’s leading performance marketing platforms for both digital and physical products. The ClickBank platform meets at the intersection of e-commerce, fintech and adtech, enabling entrepreneurs to drive consumer traffic and sales through a commissioned marketer network.

With over 200 million customers, six million platform users and distribution in 190 countries, ClickBank’s powerful e-commerce and mobile ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with an easy to use, secure online marketplace to help them sell their products and services.

To learn more, visit www.clickbank.com.

