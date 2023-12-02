Megamouth shark and her cub found dead in Philippines

Shizuoka, Japan: Children in Tokai look at a stuffed specimen of a 4.2 meter long megamouth shark , [+] University Marine Science Museum in Shizuoka, 200 km west of Tokyo, 18 August 2004. The unique species of shark is one of only 21 species of its kind that have been caught off Hawaii since 1976. The world’s first stuffed megamouth, caught near Shizuoka on August 7, 2003, is on display at the museum until August 31. AFP Photo/Toru Yamanaka (Read photo credit Toru Yamanaka/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

In a poignant discovery in the coastal area of ​​Barangay Ipil, Dipaculao Aurora, a megamouth shark (Megachasma Pelagios) met a tragic end in her journey to give birth. The circumstances surrounding its death remain uncertain, underscoring the mysteries surrounding these creatures.

“The megamouth shark is considered the most spectacular new shark discovery of the late 20th century. The discovery of such a large shark, over 8 meters TL, represents not only a new genus, but an entirely new shark family,” explains leading ichthyologist and shark scientist Dr. David Ebert. Ebert is known for his expertise in shark taxonomy, ecology, and conservation. He has described several new species of sharks and has worked extensively on the systematics of chondrichthyans, contributing to our understanding of the diversity within this group of cartilaginous fishes. “Since the first and only capture in Hawaii, other areas have become known as hotspots for this mysterious shark; Japan, Taiwan, Southern California, and the Philippines.” Known for its distinctive features, the deep-sea shark boasts a rounded snout and a generously proportioned mouth on its bulbous head. Despite its imposing appearance, the megamouth shark is characterized by its slow-moving and non-aggressive nature. A filter feeder, it scrapes off small plankton from the water while swimming. Their preference for deeper waters, combined with their slow and solitary movements, makes the megamouth shark This makes encounters with sharks rare. Additionally, their occurrence in remote and less explored marine areas contributes to the lack of scientific observations. Technical limitations have historically hindered the study of these sharks, as traditional research methods Access to their habitat is challenging.

This is why this recent discovery was a big gift for scientists. The mother megamouth shark that washed up off the coast of Dipaculao Aurora in the Philippines was an impressive 16.4 feet (5 m) long and 3.3 feet (1 m) wide, weighing an estimated 882 pounds (400 kg). However, this discovery soon turned sour – it was revealed that the megamouth shark was on the verge of giving birth.

Megamouth shark adult (in background) with pups. Joan Edillo via Annabelle Lapitan

“First record of a pregnant megamouth shark… how exciting!”. Ebert said in a Facebook post he shared the news from digital creator Annabelle Lapitan, who posted the photos and description of the megamouth shark with permission from photographer Joan Adillo. According to the post, each baby (called ‘puppies’) was estimated to be 5.5 feet (1.7 m) tall, 12 inches wide and weighed about 88 pounds (40 kg). “The recent discovery of a pregnant female gives us new information about this mysterious shark. […] This first record of a pregnant female will begin to answer some previously unknown questions, such as how many pups are born per litter? How big are females at maturity? Where do these sharks give birth? And where is the birthplace of these sharks?”

In the wake of this bitter discovery, there is a renewed need among scientists and conservationists to understand and protect these incredible creatures that roam the depths of our oceans. Ebert concluded: “Although there is still much to be discovered about the megamouth shark, this new information will be extremely important to increasing our knowledge and provides a glimpse into the mysterious life history of this little-known shark.”