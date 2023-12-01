Megafire and new AI/ML models for change

Topshot – A figure is seen in front of the flames of a forest fire near Bellin-Belliette, southwest , [+] France, overnight on August 11, 2022. – French officials warned that the flare-up could spread massive wildfires across the country’s dry southwest, where fresh fires this week have already blackened large swaths of land. The prefecture of the Gironde department said the prime minister was expected to meet officials battling the blaze in Landeiras, south of Bordeaux, and expected reinforcements for the 1,100 firefighters on site. (Photo by Thibaud Moritz/AFP) (Photo by Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Many of us had personal experience with smoke and wildfires last year.

Even survivors of these terrible fires from hundreds of miles away saw the evidence.

The problem is one that many people intuitively understand – in changing the habitat and landscape of the continent, we began to suppress natural fire cycles and that led to a different kind of fire.

our beautiful forests alison wolfe

Allison Wolfe, CEO of Vibrant Planet, spoke about this at a Planetary Stewardship event, defining a ‘megafire’ as a fire that burns more than 100,000 acres and has significant impacts on ecosystems and communities, and explaining If we are doing this then why is it so important to understand. This aspect of climate change is going to be addressed seriously. We need to maintain fire-adapted ecosystems, which are now burning severely. Fire adapted ecosystems represent 53% of land on Earth and we are running out of time.

He said, these massive fires are happening every year in California.

“It’s really in front of us right now,” he said. “We can do something about it, but we have to move very quickly.”

What do our forests provide? alison wolfe

Wolfe detailed some sobering statistics:

• Emissions from California’s 2020 wildfires match the carbon emissions of 24 million cars driven non-stop for a year; Canada’s 2023 wildfire emissions triple the country’s footprint this year.

• 93% of natural forests in America were cut down as European Americans moved westward and built mines, railroads, and towns.

• 80% of terrestrial biodiversity is in forests.

Those are serious numbers. what can we do?

How We Got Here – 4 Big Mistakes alison wolfe

Wolff talked about a solution that would use machine learning and AI models to map forests at finer scales to support scenario planning to reduce risks to communities and ecosystems and which The work will be monitored.

“We already have the most powerful carbon sequestration machines on Earth,” she said, talking about forests, and explaining how fire can help with bad fires.

a powerful tool alison wolfe

“Not all fires are bad fires,” he said, noting that healthy fires help with carbon cycling and species regeneration. Native Americans knew this! But in the present forest administration we need it more.

With this in mind, Wolfe showed how parties are using satellite imagery with ML algorithms to map wilderness and keep these maps operational for natural resource managers and community protectors.

He talked about a combination of ecological thinning and prescribed fire operations to keep forests healthy.

They also considered other solutions, such as re-introducing beavers to help restore habitats…

“The system will get smarter over time,” he said of AI’s potential to help. But as he also said, this would not happen without thousands of youth choosing natural resource management as their career path. Land use planning is also a big part of the solution. We can change the way we build, we can change where we build, to live safely with fire in that landscape need Fire.

This was one of those pieces of evidence that really makes you think when you hear people sharing their expertise in climate science. Let’s take note and start these types of programs on a large scale to keep the world healthy for future generations!