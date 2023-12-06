Megadeth now has an NFT because they do it – Cryptosaurus

Late to the party and whatever Megadeth and Dave Mustaine are doing at the moment, the thrash metal firebrand took to social media yesterday to unveil the band’s entry in a virtual grift called an NFT.

This latest business venture/scam, revealed to be Megadeth Digital, involves 5,000 unique images of the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, created by an artist named Haddy. Like every other irreplaceable piece of digital crap, the idea is that these unique JPEGs will somehow accrue value over time, inspiring fans to buy them, collect, sell, and trade them among themselves.

But don’t let me inadvertently sell this idea. Dave Mustaine himself had a few words to say in his announcement, which you can read here:

“Ladies and gentlemen, metalheads and druggies, it’s time to do something we’ve never done before. Today I have something special to share with you all. “We have been struggling for decades, breaking barriers, breaking expectations. But on December 22nd, we’re taking it to a whole new level. We are going digital. “Megadeth has always been about pushing boundaries, breaking rules, and evolving with the times. That’s why we created Megadeth Digital. This is not just another collection. It is a celebration of our journey from the early days of thrashing till today. For over four decades, we’ve been making our way in the music industry, and this new venture is no different. “But it’s not just about us. It’s about you, the dedicated fans who have stood by us through thick and thin. This centerpiece of Megadeth Digital is a 5,000-piece generative collection featuring our famous mascot, Vic Rattlehead. And let me tell you, our incredibly talented artist, Heidi, has brought Vic to life in a way you’ve never seen before. “Each collectible represents a piece of history as you’ll uncover special editions of Vic in a virtual relic that you can own, trade and cherish. Each Relic gives you access to digital and physical treasures ranging from exclusive unreleased tracks and rare concert footage to exclusive VIP experiences with the band. “The Droogi family is expanding and we’re thrilled to include you. “So my friends, thank you for so many years of unwavering support. Get ready to be more thrilled than ever before in the digital realm, because this is going to be one hellish metal adventure. “December 22, 2023. See you in the virtual pit.”

Now, I may sound like a complete Luddite, but at this point if you buy an NFT, you’re entitled to whatever you get. Not only have some high-profile NFT products proven to be a huge scam, but a recent study from DapGamble revealed that nearly 95% of 73,257 NFT collectibles are completely worthless.

If things go exactly as Mustaine has said and NFT holders will get actual, real-world items and access, then maybe it could be worth it to someone. But it’s impossible to know for sure what these things will actually cost, and how the market will affect them, without making blind guesses.

Oh and another red flag about this whole thing? Mustaine’s children are involved as high-level employees managing the whole thing: his son Justice Mustaine is listed as “management”, while his daughter Electra Mustaine is listed as “project support”. Has gone. Has gone. Not sure if this is a conflict of interest or not, but…

And we’re not just talking about people in the tech sector and the ultra-rich who are falling victim to scams – plenty of regular people are looking for a fun way to gamble effectively on the internet without losing money. . a lot of moneyIt would be sad if we had not seen such an event with actual cryptocurrencies in recent years.

So I don’t know, if you want you can go ahead and buy some pictures of Vic Rattlehead on the 22nd. Just don’t say you weren’t warned.

Oh, and if I ever refer to myself as an addict, please punch me in the throat.

Introduction @megadethdigitalOur 5000-piece generic collection featuring Vic Rattlehead has been brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @thehandyLive on December 22nd, you will have the opportunity to open doors to the real and metaverse worlds alike, gaining access… pic.twitter.com/Ed9YxqCTe6– Megadeth (@Megadeth) 5 December 2023

