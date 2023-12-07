Megadeth Digital NFT Will Defeat Metal Fandom

iconic metal bands megadeth Megadeth is once again entering the digital age on December 22nd after much anticipation, launching its own special NFT collection dubbed “Megadeth Digital” – a rebranded version of “Rattleheads.”

Still taking inspiration from Vic Rattlehead, these modified collectibles will feature virtual renditions of the band’s famous mascot. Additionally, each property will offer digital and physical rewards, ranging from exclusive merchandise and rare tracks to VIP experiences like virtual and real-world interactions with rock legends.

The growing influence of heavy metal in the web3 sector

Megadeth’s move into a blockchain-centric world follows a trend in the thrash metal community, where heavy bands are increasingly no strangers to exploring blockchain technologies.

A prime example is Avenged Sevenfold, which has launched “Deathbeats Club NFTs” in partnership with Ticketmaster to open up exclusive concert access. Last year, these same virtual assets also opened the door to an interesting Halloween event.

Avenged Sevenfold frontman, M. Shadows – a proponent of Web3 technologies – guided his band into the NFT landscape. He frequently speaks about the role of blockchain technology in enhancing artistic projects beyond proof of ownership. As a result, to show support, he publicly congratulated Megadeth on their new NFT venture a few days ago:

