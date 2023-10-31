Mega trends that will shape our future world

Picture this: The year is 2040. You hop on a hypersonic flight from New York to London, which is only a two-hour trip, and then take an aerial urban mobility “drone” to beat London rush hour traffic to get home. 20 minutes. While in the air, you streamed a holographic conference in real time, thanks to the seamless fusion of cellular and satellite networks made possible by 6G. This is not a visionary’s dream. This is a glimpse of the imminent future. My team of foresight experts at MarketsandMarkets have put together the top mega trends that will shape our future. The trend cycle below summarizes these trends in Horizons 1, 2, and 3.

trend wheel

market and market

Mega Trends Decoded

hyper-connected world:Each generation of technology has revolutionized the way we connect and interact. 3G provides B2B use cases like purchased data, 4G video and 5G machine-to-machine communications, giving us connected stadiums, factories and cars. But 6G? The leap from 5G to 6G promises a giant leap forward, bringing disparate entities like homes, cars, and cities into one unified connected living ecosystem. Combine this with the space log jam (we will launch 20k satellites this decade, and this will provide high speed broadband, possibly 5G speeds in the future, through satellites and precise location-based services), and we will be connected everywhere, anywhere. Will stay. At any time, making it a hyper-connected world that will trigger new disruptive business models. The future, in short, will echo a continued relationship. In such a world, isolation may be the only true luxury.

dawn of technological singularity: This trend reflects AI evolution from narrow AI to the beginning of the singularity, where intelligent and powerful technologies can fundamentally change our reality with unpredictable consequences. With the advent of Generative AI, we have now entered the General AI era. There are currently no real-world examples of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) where AI reaches the level of human consciousness, intelligence, and abilities. A major sub-trend of the evolution of AI and the hyper-connected world will be that we will enter what we call an autonomous world – a $10tr opportunity. By 2035, new computing sciences such as neuromorphic computing, DNA computing, and quantum computing will arrive in our world, and they will further challenge Moore’s Law and accelerate the shift from General AI to Super AI, meaning machines will become more intelligent. Will happen. Achieving the technological singularity compared to humans.

autonomous world

market and market

Industry 5.0 – The Symbiotic Age: The fourth industrial revolution was about implementing emerging technologies that are connected, interactive and seamless. The ultimate objective is to achieve maximum cost and time efficiency. The EU describes Industry 5.0 as “providing a vision of an industry that goes beyond efficiency and productivity as the sole goal and strengthens the role and contribution of industry to society.” In the visionary world, these mega-developments like the Industrial Revolution have a profound impact on our society. The first industrial revolution shifted us from a farming to a manufacturing economy and brought mega trends like urbanization. Similarly, with Industry 5.0, there will be a profound impact on our society at large, where human-robot co-working will redefine the fundamentals of jobs, skills and global sourcing.

Energy transition: The future of energy will be decarbonized, decentralized, digital and democratized and possibly one day energy free. Decarbonization refers to the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Decentralization in the energy sector refers to the growth of small on-site renewable energy generation solutions. Digitalization refers to the shift in energy infrastructure from analog to digital solutions such as smart meters and smart grids, to real-time management and processing of billions of data points to automate decision making to allow the integration of different power generation sources. Is. Democratization implies localization of energy and harnessing local nature to develop the best energy mix for that country/region and make energy accessible to all. At MarketsandMarkets we believe that one day, in the 21st century, energy may be free, and this will bring about new disruptive business models and opportunities that are unique and very different from what we see in the world today. This could mean that fuels such as green hydrogen will be abundant in the future if solar or wind power is free to produce it.

innovation to zero:This is my favorite trend and close to my heart. Innovating to Zero is not a mega-trend, but a mega vision – a vision of a picture-perfect world, a desire for perfection in our society, businesses and every product and service we consume. It is a net-zero world with zero crime, zero diseases, zero hunger, zero deaths, carbon-neutral buildings, cities and net zero nations. The Vision Zero world is ubiquitous today, encompassing manufacturing, retail, cities, individuals, corporates, governments, work, home, leisure, products, performance and processes. It is about a philosophy that focuses on safe, smart and sustainable practices. Beyond achieving carbon neutrality and net zero, it is about consciously building a better world free of errors, vices and negativity.

future of mobility:The future of travel is not only fast but also smart. Imagine a world free from transportation crises, where multi-modal, integrated systems provide dynamic guidance in real-time, culminating in nearly instantaneous journeys. The future of mobility will be multi-modal, integrated and door-to-door, combining multiple energy-efficient transportation modes while offering a Mobility-as-a-Service platform. Mobility will be an integral part of a zero-vision world where the three evils of transportation—congestion, pollution and accidents—will all be eliminated. We will have the fourth and fifth dimensions of travel introduced into reality with sub-surface and super-surface travel at hypersonic speeds (imagine London to New York in two hours). This scenario will take us to a state of mobility that will take us closer to transcending time and providing instantaneous mobility.

Future society and urbanization: While the global population is aging, some countries in Asia and Africa have young, fast-growing populations. Potential customers will be more diverse in age, gender, culture and wealth and will require personalized and customized services. Increasing urbanization rates in small and medium-sized cities, particularly in Africa and Asia, will have a significant impact on new markets, products and services. Suburbanization will increase in the West, but the East will see the growth of mega-regions and urbanization of cities hundreds of miles away, giving rise to huge corridors such as the 1350 km long Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Future Economic Powers – Baby-Bust Economies: With a growing population and youth demographic dividend, many emerging economies will overtake advanced economies in growth. In fact, by 2040, today’s developing economies will account for more than 65% of global output. We believe that countries with a population of over 100 million have the potential to become trillion-dollar economies by 2040. Thus, future growth will be driven by what we call the ‘baby-bust economy’. In this changing economic situation, popular countries like China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria may emerge as the last and top 15 economic superpowers by 2050. Changing economic dynamics also create challenges for businesses. For example, when we end this vision a thought remains. With global population growth potentially stagnating and the climate crisis ongoing, the big question is: could we see the end of development as we know it? The answer may lie with the emerging middle class of developing countries. Their aspirations, dreams and economic thrusts could create a new ‘Middle Earth’. A world where their ambitions drive global GDP growth, shaping a future that is as unpredictable as it is exciting.

In this grand dance of disruption and innovation, one truth stands upright – we are on the cusp of a revolution that promises to be extraordinary. So, brace yourself: the best is yet to come!

If you are interested in learning more about Foresight, contact the Markets & Markets Foresight team.

Source: www.forbes.com