Mega Sale of the Year: Huion’s 2023 Black Friday Carnival is here

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Black Friday is the most exciting time of year to upgrade your creative tools, whether for you, your loved ones, or your professional studio. While the official Black Friday date is set for November 24, Huon is starting the festivities early.

For those familiar with the digital inked device industry, Huion is a name that needs no introduction. Known for its innovation and quality, Huion offers a range of excellent tablets for digital artists and graphic designers, and this Black Friday is no exception. Huion’s official online store is launching its Black Friday sale, starting on November 15, 2023 and running through November 30, 2023, with savings up to 43%.

Key Sales Highlights:

Enjoy up to 43% off on wide range of products.

Unlock special gifts when purchasing the best pen computers and choose high-end pen displays.

Enjoy extended shopping sessions at your convenience.

The budget-friendly Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K) is now an even more accessible option for art students at $339.

The highly acclaimed Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) is available during the sale for $509.

Take your creativity to the next level by saving $180 with the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K).

For the first time ever, Huion is offering a substantial $200 discount on both the Kamvas Studio 16 and Kamvas Studio 24 pen computers.

even more…

If you’re a budget-conscious embarking on a creative journey, don’t miss Huion’s affordable and high-quality graphic tablets. Choose from the Huion Note, Inspiroy Giano, Inspiroy Dial 2, and Inspiroy H950P, all of which come with great value. Also, don’t forget the Inspiron H580X, which is available for just $39.99 during this sale event.

For more information about Huion’s 2023 Black Friday Sale, visit our official online store at store.huion.com. Stay updated by following us on social media @huiontablet.

About Huon:

Huion is a globally recognized brand specializing in digital pen tablets and digital inked solutions. With a mission to make art accessible to all, Huion is committed to empowering artists and creators with innovative and high-quality tools at affordable prices to inspire creativity and enhance their digital art experience.

(PRNewsfoto/王王)

Source Huon

Source: www.bing.com