Mega Millions Winning Numbers Lottery Drawing for Friday 12/8/23

Is today your lucky day?

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $395 million, with a cash option of $189 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot was last won on October 6 when a lottery player in Texas won a $360 million jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot is $468 million with a cash option of $225.3 million.

What are the 12/8/23 Mega Millions winning numbers?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, December 8, 2023:

21 – 26 – 53 – 66 – 70 and Megaball 13

megaplier was 3x

Looking for an edge?These Mega Millions numbers are the most drawn

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

More:$1.35 billion Mega Millions winner sues mother of his child for revealing jackpot winnings

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase your potential prize amount up to five times the base prize (except the jackpot).

Each player chooses five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random quick selection for you. You do not need to be a US citizen or a resident of any particular state where you purchase your ticket.

More:‘It still doesn’t feel real’ – New York man claims $476 million Mega Millions jackpot

How many balls do I need to match for a Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 for just one match – Mega Ball. Less than the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California). You can check all prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

Attention:No, the lottery jackpot winner is not giving you money. How to recognize a scammer

Where is Mega Millions available?

You can play the game in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. States that do not offer Mega Millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

lucky?These are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

NJ Lottery:Where does all the money from ticket sales go?

What is the deadline for purchasing Mega Millions tickets?

The deadlines for purchasing Mega Millions tickets vary from state to state, so don’t wait until the last minute. It may take from 15 minutes to an hour or more before the actual drawing. For some third-party lottery apps, the deadline may be approximately two hours before the draw. For example, Jackpocket in New Jersey has a 9:15 p.m. deadline for the 11 p.m. ET drawing.

Click here to check the deadlines where you live.

new JerseyOnline lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

What are my chances of winning the lottery?

Playing Mega Millions can be exciting, but don’t spend those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1. The odds of matching all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

Unfortunately, Here are 13 strange things that are more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid over time. There is an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, which increase by 5% every year. The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but is paid in a lump sum. You don’t have to wait decades for all the money.

Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win the lottery anonymously. This wasn’t always the case, but winners are now able to remain anonymous under a law that was signed by Governor Phil Murphy. In other states, the winner’s name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more details.

What are the Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots?

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots of all time:

$1.602 billion, August 8, 2023: Florida $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018: Win in South Carolina $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023: Win in Maine $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois $1.05 billion, January 22, 2021: Win in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, December 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: win in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

What was the biggest US lottery jackpot ever?

Take a look at the top jackpots won between the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries in the United States:

$2.04 Billion, Powerball, November 7, 2022: California $1.765 Billion, Powerball, October 11, 2023: Win in California $1.602 Billion, Mega Millions, August 8, 2023: Win in Florida $1.586 Billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018: won in South Carolina $1.348 Billion, Mega Millions, January 13, 2022: Won in Maine $1.337 Billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois $1.08 Billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Win in California $1.05 Billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Powerball, August 23, 2017: won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Powerball: February 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021: won in Maryland $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021: Win in California $687.8 million, Powerball, October 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $656 Million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Mega Millions, December 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $632.6 Million, Powerball, January 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: won in Florida $587.5 million, Powerball, November 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue from viewer referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any state lottery. Gambling problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MILEMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for complete terms and conditions.

Source: www.northjersey.com