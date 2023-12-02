There was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and as a result, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing has increased to a substantial prize of $355 million.

The numbers will be drawn just after 11 pm ET, and we have the results below.

If there’s a winner tonight, and he chooses the cash option, he’ll go home with more than $165 million, according to the lottery.

Here’s a look at the winning numbers for Friday, December 1st.

Mega Millions Winning Numbers: 12/01/23

Check back after 11PM ET to see the winning numbers.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

to be announced.

The full list of Mega Millions winners can be found on the lottery’s website.

how to play mega millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to choose six numbers. The first five will be chosen in the range 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted Golden Mega Ball. For those who find it difficult to choose their number, there is an option to choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick, which will randomly generate numbers for your ticket.

When playing in some states, you can choose to add the Megaplier for additional dollars. This decision can potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

