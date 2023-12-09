Mega Millions winning numbers for the 12/8/23 drawing; $395 million jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has increased to $395 million after no one won the top prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 pm ET on Tuesday night, and we have the results below.

According to the lottery, if there is a winner for Friday’s drawing, and they choose the cash option, they will take home more than $189.2 million.

Here’s a look at the winning numbers for Friday, December 8.

Mega Millions Winning Numbers: 12/08/23

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 21, 26, 53, 66 and 70. The Megaball was 13 and the Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Check in again Saturday at 9am.

The full list of Mega Millions winners can be found on the lottery’s website.

how to play mega millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to choose six numbers. The first five will be chosen in the range 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted Golden Mega Ball. For those who find it difficult to choose their number, there is an option to choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick, which will randomly generate numbers for your ticket.

When playing in some states, you can choose to add the Megaplier for additional dollars. This decision can potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or even five times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

