Mega-cap technology and cybersecurity stocks are leading the market

After several consecutive days of rallies in equity indices, there is more clarity on the sectors that are showing relative strength. They are 1) Mega Cap Technology Stocks and 2) Cyber ​​Security Stocks.

I will first talk about mega cap technology stocks.

Mega Cap Technology Stock Leaders

Looking at the weekly chart of the ratio of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) against the Russell 2000 (IWM), we can see clear outperformance of the former. The ratio broke out of a multi-month base in May, and has been trending higher since then.

Weekly Chart: QQQ/IWM Ratio

QQQ has an overweighting of mega cap tech stocks with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platform (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA) Is. Makes up about 50% of the ETF’s weight. On the other hand, IWM is a proxy for the broader market, as it consists of 2000 stocks, none of which take up more than 1% of the ETF.

On a larger scale, the QQQ/IWM ratio has surpassed its peak in 2000, before the dot-com bubble burst. This is a significant development, as it means the ratio has broken from a huge 23-year base. I believe this is likely to pave the way for further strength in mega caps compared to the broader market going forward. The strong are becoming stronger.

Monthly Chart: QQQ/IWM Ratio

Whatever the reason, it doesn’t matter, because price action is the collective expression of the wisdom of all market participants. I would recommend taking the path of least resistance rather than trying to fight this trend.

Yes, there may be certain periods where small caps may outperform mega caps. Overall, we should expect the opposite.

One setup I’m looking for is a broken pattern. Let me explain.

Apple (AAPL) was tracing a descending wedge pattern, which is usually bearish. It broke below the key pivot at $172 in late October, indicating lower prices in the future. I have demarcated the boundaries of this descending wedge pattern in the chart below.

Daily Chart: AAPL

However, the price action is not stable. We can see that AAPL quickly recaptured the key pivot at $172. This should ring alarm bells in the minds of bears.

Subsequently, AAPL announced earnings and initially declined, quickly recouping all post-earnings losses the next day, and breaking out of this descending wedge pattern in the process.

This is a collapse pattern, coupled with post-earnings price action, that suggests AAPL may be looking to move higher in a hurry. There is a strong possibility that AAPL will achieve new heights from here.

I wrote in mid-October that QQQ was likely to hit new highs. I stand by this assessment.

cyber security stock leader

AAPL’s price reaction was sharp after an initial decline following earnings.

Similarly, we are seeing the same in the cyber security sector.

On November 3, Fortinet (FTNT) sank more than 23% after announcing earnings. This should have a negative impact on other cybersecurity stocks, right?

Daily Chart: FTNT

not good. The opposite happened.

The CrowdStrike (CRWD) sell-off occurred early on the same day as the FTNT sell-off, but closed the session much stronger. It is a big thing that big institutions are taking advantage of the decline to accumulate stocks. CRWD has since hit a new 52-week high.

Daily Chart: CRWD

We can see similar price action in Zscaler (ZS).

Daily Chart: ZS

The sector appears to be reacting in line to Datadog’s (DDOG) strong earnings on November 7. Cybersecurity stocks sidelined FTNT’s missed earnings, and pushed higher.

Daily Chart: DDOG

Overall, we can see that the Cyber ​​Security Sector ETF (HACK) has been forming a base for the past 6 months, and is on the verge of further upside.

Weekly Chart: Hack

Overall, to conclude, the recent market rally has given many clues on the sectors that are likely to lead the market going forward.

The first standout area is mega-cap technology, and the second is cyber security.

I bought into CRWD after seeing the price swings following the FTNT saga, and bought DDOG after the earnings announcement, with the goal of taking advantage of the post-earnings rally.

I have shown in this article how to use price action analysis to read the clues provided by Mister Market. Hope this works!

