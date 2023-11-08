November 8, 2023
Mega-cap technology and cybersecurity stocks are leading the market


olivier le moll

After several consecutive days of rallies in equity indices, there is more clarity on the sectors that are showing relative strength. They are 1) Mega Cap Technology Stocks and 2) Cyber ​​Security Stocks.

I will first talk about mega cap technology stocks.

trading view

invesco

trading view

trading view

trading view

trading view

trading view

trading view

trading view

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

VeChain is working with the United Nations on sustainability campaign

VeChain is working with the United Nations on sustainability campaign

November 8, 2023
Tod's posts strong growth, but it's not immune to the luxury recession

Tod’s posts strong growth, but it’s not immune to the luxury recession

November 8, 2023

You may have missed

VeChain is working with the United Nations on sustainability campaign

VeChain is working with the United Nations on sustainability campaign

November 8, 2023
Tod's posts strong growth, but it's not immune to the luxury recession

Tod’s posts strong growth, but it’s not immune to the luxury recession

November 8, 2023
7 fascinating use cases of AI in finance

7 fascinating use cases of AI in finance

November 8, 2023
Wegovi’s rival Zepbound wins US approval amid weight-loss jab gold rush

Wegovi’s rival Zepbound wins US approval amid weight-loss jab gold rush

November 8, 2023
Blockchain and NFT in Juego: Revolutionizing Propydad and Economy in 2023

Blockchain and NFT in Juego: Revolutionizing Propydad and Economy in 2023

November 8, 2023
What does the EU glitter ban mean for the US beauty market?

What does the EU glitter ban mean for the US beauty market?

November 8, 2023