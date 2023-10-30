Mega Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawal worth $652 million reportedly from Binance: Details

In a move that has shaken the cryptocurrency market, 19,197 Bitcoin (BTC), equivalent to approximately $652 million, has been withdrawn from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Notably, the withdrawal was made in two transactions as highlighted by Blockchain.com.

The incident has given rise to intense speculations and discussions among analysts and investors. This has raised important questions about the trajectory of Bitcoin and its broader impact on the crypto landscape.

Unprecedented Bitcoin withdrawals fuel speculation

The enormity of this withdrawal is not an everyday occurrence in the cryptocurrency world, prompting a deeper dive into its underlying motives. Analysts are exploring whether the move marks a strategic maneuver by major investors or a shift toward individual asset custody. These questions are important in understanding the future direction of the Bitcoin market.

Generally, withdrawals from exchanges are considered a bullish signal as the owner is less likely to sell them. Additionally, this could also be an internal transaction of Binance’s cold storage.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,304, displaying a positive trend with an increase of 0.6% in the last 24 hours and 11.3% in the last week. During this period, the digital currency reached a high of $34,750.11 and a low of $33,930.00.

The possibility of Bitcoin reaching new heights in 2024 is clear. Accurately predicting the future price of Bitcoin involves carefully analyzing a variety of factors, including market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions.

Given the current positive momentum and indicators, the notion that Bitcoin could not only reach but potentially surpass its previous all-time high by 2024 is plausible. However, this estimate depends on the cryptocurrency’s ability to efficiently navigate market fluctuations and external economic influences.

Hayes predicts $1 million Bitcoin price

Arthur Hayes, a well-known figure in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading sphere, has made a bold prediction. He Estimate The emergence of “global wartime inflation” would cause a massive rally in Bitcoin, sending its price to a staggering $1 million.

The forecast comes in the wake of Bitcoin’s impressive recovery, which has doubled in value over the past year despite significant disruption caused by the collapse of major exchange FTX. Hayes suggests an even bigger shock may be on the horizon.

Hayes suggests that the US military budget is set for significant growth, possibly due to the increasing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This increase in military spending may lead to an increase in government borrowing.

If investors begin to doubt the safety of long-term US Treasury bonds, they may look for alternative assets. Hayes believes that in such a scenario, both gold and, in particular, Bitcoin could experience an increase in value due to genuine concerns about global wartime inflation.

