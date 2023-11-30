Meg Ryan recalls watching her son Jack Quaid act in a middle school play and realizing his talent: ‘I just knew it’

The proud mother is overjoyed and intrigued by her son’s journey in acting

Meg Ryan is proud of her son’s talent as an actor.

sleepless in Seattle The actress appears on the cover of the December 2023 issue glamourWhere she recalls the moment she knew her son, Jack Quaid, 31, could follow in his parents’ footsteps in the industry.

“I remember seeing him in a middle school production a Midsummer Night’s Dream, He was playing bottom. I was just divorced from his dad, and he was sitting on the other side of the gym,” she said of ex Dennis Quaid.

“I had my head in my hands and I was like, ‘Oh, No, he is Good, he is In fact Okay,’” she recalls. “I leaned forward, and I looked at Dennis, and he was also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew.”

