Meet Tyreek Hill’s Wife, Keita Vaccaro

Football star Tyreek Hill began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 NFL Draft.

When Tyreek is not on the football field, the wide receiver is spending his free time with his wife Keita Vaccaro.

Keita Vaccaro is an entrepreneur from TexasCredit: Instagram

Who is Tyreek Hill’s wife Keita Vaccaro?

Keita Vaccaro is an entrepreneur born on 14 February 1996 in Brownwood, Texas.

Keita received a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Miami in 2019.

In February 2020, Keita received his real estate license from Coldwell Banker.

Two years later, in August 2022, the Texas native launched her own wellness and fitness studio called On Flow.

She is also the co-founder of InvestAccess. According to their LinkedIn, the company “believes in investing not only in great founders but also in exceptional software and solutions that make a big impact.”

Apart from Keita’s entrepreneurial lifestyle, he has also gained a huge following on social media.

Keita currently has more than 51,200 followers on social media.

When did this couple get married?

Tyreek and his wife Keita tied the knot on November 8, 2023, at a courthouse in Miami, Florida.

Most read in American football

The newlyweds made their public debut as a couple in 2020, however, it seems like the two have been dating for even longer than that.

On July 4, 2021, Tyreek asked Keita for her hand in marriage.

Speaking on her engagement, Keita revealed that she was taken by surprise.

The entrepreneur said: “I didn’t know he was going to propose to me in this time frame, we’d been talking about it for a long time – engagement and marriage – but it was a surprise to me.

Tyreek Hill and Keita Vaccaro tied the knot on November 8, 2023Credit: Instagram

“My family was here so it really put everything together, it was really cool.”

What NFL team does Tyreek Hill play for?

As of November 2023, Tyreek Hill plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek joined the team in 2022 after playing with the Chiefs for seven years.

While with the Chiefs, Tyreek helped lead his team to Super Bowl LIV, which they won against the San Francisco 49ers.

Following their win, the Chiefs were named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Source: www.the-sun.com