Meet This Arab Entrepreneur Who Wants to Empower Youth in Saudi Arabia Through Golf

Khaleej Times met Haya AlSulaiman, general manager and franchise owner of GOLFTEC, which is investing in the golf business in the Middle East.

Haya AlSulaiman, owner of GOLFTEC franchise here at City Walk, Dubai. – photo provided

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

Published: Mon Nov 13, 2023, 12:16 pm

Haya AlSulaiman is a young Arab businesswoman from Saudi Arabia.

He is not only a golfer, but also an investor in the golf industry in Dubai and the region, as the General Manager and Franchise Owner of GOLFTEC, a state-of-the-art golf technology facility in City Walk.

Haya tells us the story of how she got involved with golf through her parents, who are Saudi nationals.

He said, “We used to go to California, America on holidays with the family.”

“In his mid-teens, my father started playing golf at the Goltec Training Center there. The family was pulled together and we joined in – it became a family bonding sport and we all became competitive amongst each other.

He added, “We also played on amazing golf courses with amazing California weather, facilities and scenery.”

“We then returned to Saudi and at that time, there was no access to golf for us in Saudi. It was just a summer hobby.

“After COVID, we moved to Dubai as a family,” Haya said. “I was looking to set up a business and I immediately thought of golf – because I had been through that journey myself.

“I researched all the existing golf courses and facilities in Dubai and decided there was a gap in the market – to focus more on the statistical technology approach,” he said.

“Then I decided to connect with GOLFTEC by email, and they responded immediately, they were excited to partner with us in the Middle East and the rest is history.”

Soon, Haya realized her desire to build the first GOLFTEC training center in the Middle East.

GOLFTEC currently has more than 250 centers worldwide; America, Canada, Far East and now in Dubai and UAE.

Speaking about how GOLFTEC is set up, Haya said: “Our City Walk facility has five training bays, and the USP of GOLFTEC is that we use Optimotion – this technology measures body movement. Is.

He adds, “All activity and data is captured and measured – and then this data is calibrated and analyzed by one of our PGA GolfTech coaches.”

“All videos of lessons and practices are recorded and sent to clients, which also includes the coach’s notes and practice exercises.

“We also do ‘custom fitting’ which is very important for the committed golfer these days. The right technology and the right equipment bring inevitable improvements to the golfer’s experience and their game at Golftech,” said Haya.

“We have embraced the local UAE golfing community – we have partnered with the Emirates Golf Federation and sponsor various local golf tournaments; UAE International Pairs, the Senior Champions Tour and the Race to Georgia.

GOLFTEC opened in Dubai in May and Haya said it aims to expand in the region.

“Saudi is our next target,” Haya said.

“I am very proud that the Kingdom is investing in sport and golf in particular, by enhancing existing golf facilities, building new golf courses, and collaborating with the Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf and more “

“This gives all Saudis, especially youth, both boys and girls, the opportunity to get involved in golf – with the support of the country,” Haya concluded.

For more information visit: www.GOLFTEC.ae

