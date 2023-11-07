A 22-year-old Queensland entrepreneur has revealed an ambitious target to transform his Gold Coast-based commercial cleaning company into Australia’s biggest cleaning company, after growing the business to $2.5 million in annual recurring contracts in just 17 months.

New Era Cleaning, which was founded and launched by Managing Director Zeke Galloway in early May 2022, has 35 employees and services 51 sites across Northern NSW, South East Queensland, Toowoomba and the Fraser Coast.

Its clients include Cali Beach Club, Hallmark Hospitality and The Gennari Group, among others.

talking to smartcompanyGalloway says he was interested in starting a business from a young age.

“But I think when I moved to the Gold Coast and left my old environment in Sydney, it really cemented how badly I wanted to achieve my goals and start a company,” he says. Are.

“Originally, when I came here I worked in telesales, but I quickly realized it wasn’t for me, so I decided to leave and take the leap to start a new era.

“I chose cleaning not because I am extremely passionate about the topic, but because I saw a gap in the market post-Covid.

“This desire to elevate a highly sought-after service combined with my experience of growing up in family-owned hospitality venues means I can reinvent this industry with my own vision of a new age.

“Overall, I am certainly very happy with the growth we have achieved, although we still have many goals to achieve over the next few years, so we will definitely not stop.”

According to the New Era Cleaning website, research conducted by the cleaning company found that 70% of businesses are unhappy with their cleaner at some point.

Gallaway says his future goal for New Era Cleaning is to become the largest cleaning company in Australia.

“I think this is very achievable, although we want to grow at a rate that does not impact our relationships and the service we currently provide to our customer base because that is important,” he says. .

“I think what sets us apart and why we’ve been able to grow so fast is that we focus almost entirely on building strong communication systems that really allow our customers to be heard. Gives.

“This, in turn, has generated a lot of referrals and we are building a comprehensive sales process around it. This has definitely allowed us to stand out from the competition and grow as quickly as possible.

Gallaway says being a young entrepreneur is challenging but very rewarding.

He says, “I hear a lot of young people my age saying that they want to start a company and build financial independence and they’ll do it when they’re older and have ‘a lot of time. ‘ will be.”

“I understand this thought process but nothing is successful without starting. I would encourage people to start from tomorrow and not look back.

“Yes, it can be challenging, but I believe the thing you should be more afraid of is reaching that age where you realize life has passed you by and you wish you had done more. Would. That’s what inspires me.”

Source: www.smartcompany.com.au