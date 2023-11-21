Meet the winners of the Selfmade Fall Pitch Contest for 2023!

self made Designed to make the dreams of female founders come true, and the 2023 Fall Pitch Competition accomplished just that! The challenge was called to the woman entrepreneurs To showcase what they have been working on and compete to win prizes that will allow them to continue to accelerate their ambitions. The judging panel was made up of a group of inspiring, boss women – one of whom was Britt + Company founder, Britt Morin!

The whole day was full of enthusiasm despite the competition in nature women And celebrating everyone’s entrepreneurial spirit and journey. Contestants highlighted their passion for making an impact in their industry and beyond and were ready to share their trials and triumphs to inspire others.

Winners were judged based on creativity, inspiration, authenticity, uniqueness and evidence of impact. And, while every single contestant was able to dominate these categories, the judging panel made the difficult decision of choosing three stand-outs in the group. Without further ado, here are the winners of the Selfmade Fall 2023 Pitch Contest!

meet the winners

The first place winner of the pitch competition went to the very deserving Ashley Sutton! Sutton’s Company, Hustle and Hope Card, is redefining the greeting card industry. Their products are created to celebrate life’s biggest moments, while also giving you access to resources that will allow the recipient to better themselves. His energy throughout his pitch was undeniable, and he also had admirable flexibility. Sutton applied to the pitch competition three times and wasn’t disappointed when the first one didn’t work out!

It was a close race for second place, but Lauren Teague managed to win the award! He presented his company, fanwagon, with extreme professionalism and detail, impressed the entire audience. His company connects fans with the authentic college and sports products they already love and is revolutionizing the fan arena.

Third place was claimed by Johnerta Bailey. Kroyans Beauty, Her company is making strides to further education on PCOS and hormonal care and finds itself at the intersection of wellness and beauty. The passion and confidence with which she spoke about her brand and its clear impact on the beauty industry and women’s health impressed the judges and catapulted her into the Top 3!

Other amazing finalists!

Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more news about the inspiring women we look up to!

header image Oliya Danilevich/via Pexels

Source: www.brit.co