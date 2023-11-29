Meet the visionary Ashok + Kind City changemakers

Published 15 minutes ago

Meet the Ashoka + Kind City Changemakers, To realize Lenovo’s crowd-sourced vision of Kind City and empower community-led innovation, Lenovo partnered with Ashok, a global network of social entrepreneurs. To accelerate Ashoka’s transformational efforts, Lenovo sponsored the initiative in four cities in the Southern Hemisphere: Guadalajara, Mexico; Puerto Princesa, Philippines; Salta, Argentina; and Johannesburg, South Africa,

Watch the video below and learn more about technology-driven innovation and Ashok + Kind City changemakers at www.kindcity.com.

Marine conservation and protection of sea turtles in the Philippines

Jessica Labaza, co-founder and executive director of the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE), engages her local community in Puerto Princesa and beyond to understand, conserve, and heal ecosystems.

“Without technology we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs,” Labaza said. “Scientific research and development is advanced by technology, right? We can monitor our study species through satellite tags and we can watch their activity in real time from our mobile phones through an app.

“I would like to see a more inclusive society and a more empathetic society. If voices from all walks of life are being heard, I think we can make our cities kinder.

Empowering families and policy change in Mexico

Cristina Martínez Pinto, Founder and CEO of the Public Interest Technology (PIT) Policy Lab, helps guide the latest technology to fight against inequality in Guadalajara, Mexico and create new opportunities for families to pursue and navigate often complex processes. Do it.

“How can we change these processes and thus bring about systemic change?” Pinto asks about programs with implicit bias or failing to consider everyone.

“Our vision of a compassionate city is one that is empathetic, that recognizes diversity, where services work, and where technology is a tool to put people at the centre.”

Building the next generation of technology leaders in South Africa

Thembiso Magazana, founder of Social Coding South Africa, works with rural communities in and around Johannesburg to provide digital literacy and technology training to inspire the next generation of innovators.

“It’s less about building these great start-ups and more about giving people the tools they can use to change their lives,” Magajna said. “Every young person should have the skills they need to choose their own future.”

“Our future lies in ensuring that we have a culture that empowers people to be kind to each other.”

Reimagining the cook stove for entrepreneurship in Argentina

Pierre-Yves Hérouet, founder of Solar Inti, brings modular, cleaner cook stove technology to rural, indigenous or poor communities around Salta to create entrepreneurial opportunities, speed up cooking and improve health.

“With just one kitchen, we can change the lives of these families,” Herouet said.

“The changemaker works out of empathy towards other human beings, towards their problems, towards their feelings. This is what happens when you have a deep feeling of helping another person.”

Learn more about technology-driven innovation and kinder, more inclusive cities by exploring the founding principles and interactive podcast experience at www.kindcity.com.

Learn more about Ashoka, their global network of change-makers and powerful initiatives changing the world.

