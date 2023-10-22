When I look at Jane, she’s wearing a bandana she knitted herself and a loose green bag designed by a local Canadian artist. She’s asking me and the rest of her students if we want tea. Half of us politely declined and the other half accepted his offer. Before we start tinkering with the soil and settling into the homey space, we are offered herbal tea served from her handmade, marble ceramic cups.

Jane Phuong Tran is a Scarborough-based multidisciplinary artist and owner of ceramic studio For Flux Sake. She is the epitome of creativity through each of her beauty choices, hobbies and events. “The art aspect of my life was very suppressed in my childhood. So maybe that’s why it exploded in my adult years,” she said. As a multidisciplinary artist, she works in ceramics, writes poetry and paints. In retrospect, his paintings were also based on structural figures and objects.

One can see how this easily translates into pottery, which is a physical, primarily three-dimensional art. Tran began making pottery by taking wheel-throwing classes in a small studio during the pandemic. She eventually found her own wheel, but even then, she wasn’t sure it was the medium for her; The learning curve was steep, and she didn’t feel like she had the flexibility to explore the forms she wanted through the wheel. Instead of discounting the ceramic medium, he took up hand making – the process of making pottery without a wheel – by watching YouTube videos and practicing.

After a few years of practicing pottery and art, Tran has reached a point where she is comfortable with herself as an artist—or at least comfortable with what she still knows as a Wants to be understood as an artist.

She says that her development as an artist “didn’t just happen overnight.” Most of us are not born artists and as we practice art, we reach a point where we ask ourselves, ‘Am I an artist? What does it mean to be an artist?’ For me, being an artist can manifest in the way I see things and express myself – it’s the desire to make things and say something meaningful about the world.

And Tran’s husband makes this claim for her directly: He tells her, “You’re an artist. Accept it.” With the support of her friends and family, Tran says that finding her voice within functional and decorative ceramics is her “lifelong endeavor” and “purpose.” Her artistic journey continues.

Tran’s path to becoming a creative was not predetermined. When she first attended U of T, she went there to study civil engineering – her parents were also engineers. However, when she took an elective in art history, about which she knew nothing, she discovered that she found the art world much more fascinating. “It stirred something in my conscience,” he told me.

He changed the programs to major in Art History and minors in German and Classics. Art history allowed him to think intentionally and critically about art. Nowadays, she spends part of her week working as an optician as well as teaching pottery and creating new works.

Tran’s current work explores how to feel at home and in familiar territory. She takes inspiration from the German word “Unheimlich”, which means supernatural, but is also the root of the word “unholy”. Through the feeling of unworldliness, the person feels uncomfortable and in an unfamiliar place. Her work attempts to push against the inanity we may feel, especially because Tran knows what it’s like to feel uncomfortable with aspects of yourself that don’t fit well-defined labels. He is Vietnamese-Canadian but was born in Hong Kong. For them and those around them, home has always been a moving target. Returning to a place considered home, like Vietnam, doesn’t always feel like home, and she has to redefine ‘home’ for herself.

To reflect these experiences, Tran created a series of vases that match the concept of home – a home can be a funky bottle house or a vase filled with one’s sentimental items. She says that the malleable nature of pottery allows us to imagine different ideas than would normally be possible on a physical level, and to take pieces from different aspects of one’s identity. In a vase, objects such as fish, fried eggs, and mushrooms are obvious reminders of what one considers home and comfortable. Those things are there to make him understand.

for flux sec studio

Tran’s pottery studio, For Flux Sake, emerged as her teaching practice grew. Initially, she worked out of her parents’ garage where she installed a furnace and began teaching. With more students, Tran had to think more intentionally about the space she was using to host classes. At the same time, she frequented Boulder Park – a climbing gym in Scarborough – and became integrated into the climbing community there. She contacted the owners of Boulder Park to ask if she could use the extra space in the gym to teach and install a furnace. With the owners’ approval, the studio became operational and Tran officially became a business owner.

Jane’s Studio will complete two years in October 2023. Flux for Sake is a ceramics-focused studio located inside Boulder Park and less than a 10-minute drive from UTSC. The studio also offers handbuilding classes as well as screenprinting and crochet workshops. In these pottery classes, Tran does not consider herself a traditional teacher, but rather considers herself an “artist’s assistant” who simply “helps bring their idea to life.”

Students can also become members of the Potters Collective, where they get daily access to the studio, a dedicated shelf, and regular firings. While many pottery studios exist in Toronto, some are outside the city of Toronto and offer the flexibility of For Flux Sake. Many studios in downtown Toronto have long waiting lists for applicants and members are required to demonstrate their artistic ability in order to join.

Tran’s current priority is to keep key members working there continuously. His hope for the studio is that “people can find something that they like and they can really zone in and do that thing.” The studio is growing and becoming a space that serves artists of all types. And she knows she’ll be on the right track when students return. For anyone afraid to join in, Tran says, “We’re in the back of a climbing gym here! Come and say hello.”

A poster hangs above members’ shelves that reads “It’s OK to Cry”. This space is a ceramics studio, an art studio, and a community safe space for individuals to express themselves. That an art studio is housed in a climbing gym is surprising, but that unexpectedness is a result of all of Tran’s roles.

Tran says social messages sometimes suggest “you have to focus on one thing, and that’s the only way you can succeed.” His biggest counterargument against that argument is that “many things overlap, and life is not one thing.” Tran is swimming in all the nooks and crannies and figuring it out as she goes — with her art, studio, and community to prove it.

Disclosure: Francesca Fu is a member of Flux Sake Studio.

Source: thevarsity.ca