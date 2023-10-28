Meet the school dropout from Chandigarh whose cyber security company includes the US government as clients

Most tech giants claim to have degrees from prestigious institutions, but that’s not the case Trishneet Arora, The walls of his office decorated with awards and accolades tell a different story. It’s not just trophies for Trishneet, who dropped out of school after failing in his Class 8 exams. They are milestones on the road less traveled, a testament to the journey that transformed a curious boy into the mastermind behind a cybersecurity empire.

what to know? At 27 years old, Trishneet stands as the driving force behind TAC Security, a company that is set to dominate the world of vulnerability management. But it all started with 10-year-old Trishneet, who was impressed by a study that estimated India’s annual need of 77,000 ethical hackers. That spark of interest soon became a burning passion, leading him to establish TAC Security at the age of just 19 with the help of a mere ₹75,000 from his father.

“It’s not about the destination but the journey,” says Trishneet. And oh, what a journey it has been! From writing his first book, “Hacking Era” at the age of 19, to securing a Fortune 500 client within TAC’s first year. Accolades continued to pour in, including support from tech giants and even a day being named in his honor in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Yet, amidst all the success, Trishneet’s grounding strength remains the values ​​instilled by his parents. Each question about the potential misuse of his cybersecurity skills brings him back to the ethical foundation they laid for him.

For Trishneet, the journey from dropping out of school to heading a global cyber security enterprise has been nothing short of unprecedented. As he says, “Meeting new people, solving cybersecurity challenges, and expanding globally – it’s been an incredible journey.”

