Meet the refugee farmers growing their homeland’s crops from Texas soil – Modern Farmer

Krishna Bista grew up on a diversified farm in her native Bhutan, where her family cultivated sweet potatoes, ginger, corn, wheat, millet, citrus, and cardamom. At the age of 30, she was forced to seek refuge in Nepal, and for the next 19 years, she was unable to work or grow her own food.

“I had to depend on others to eat, and it was really hard,” says Bista, one of six refugee farmers employed by New Leaf Agriculture, a 20-acre organic operation based in Manor, Texas. . “I’m happy now, because I can feed myself and I have friends and a support system, thanks to New Leaf.”

When Bista was granted refugee status in 2010, she began taking English classes at Austin’s Central Presbyterian Church, 14 miles west of the manor. There she met Meg Erskine, co-founder and CEO of the Multicultural Refugee Coalition (MRC), the nonprofit that oversees New Leaf and a textile manufacturing studio located in the church.

MRC’s two social enterprises were created to provide training and dignified employment to refugees and immigrants from traditional farming and sewing cultures that reconnects them to their respective occupations. “Working with these people every day, it’s very clear that self-reliance is in their blood,” says Matt Simon, New Leaf’s agriculture director. “It’s empowering to be able to take back some control over their lives when they didn’t have any control before.”

The public-facing farm, which was founded in 2017, employs refugee farmers to grow crops for its CSA, Austin’s Mueller and Lakeline farmers markets, and local restaurants and manufacturers. New Leaf helps refugees who are not employees by donating 90 of their CSA shares per week to families in need in partnership with the Center for Survivors of Torture and the Austin Independent School District.

New Leaf also runs a community farmers program, established in late 2022, that provides refugees with small plots and supplies so they can grow their own culturally desired crops. With grant funding from Travis County, New Leaf purchases all of these crops (including crops consumed by farmers and their families) and distributes them for free within their respective communities.

There are many benefits to helping displaced immigrants become self-reliant after years of instability. “Most social enterprise programming focuses on life skills and job placement,” says Simon. “This is different because we are actually providing them with the assets they need to feed their families. Our goal for this program is to provide and equip our farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to run their own agricultural businesses should they wish to do so.

For Dolly Wikongo, a refugee farm worker who grew up farming bananas and rice in her native Congo, New Leaf has been a lifeline. ,[It’s] “It helped me a lot to assimilate,” she says. “This farm is a community of immigrants, mostly from Africa and Asia. We are culturally similar because we traditionally grow the same crops, share resources and live in large, family-oriented groups, so we view each other as extended family.

After arriving in the US with their five children in 2013, Wikongo and her teenage son Wandaka began volunteering at FarmLink, New Leaf’s predecessor to MRC. The agricultural partnership was located at Austin’s Green Gate Farms and provided a way for refugees from agricultural cultures to get their hands in the soil and receive free produce in exchange for several hours of work each week.

It was Vandaka that ultimately became the catalyst for New Leaf in 2017, says Simon. The then 17-year-old was also involved with Future Farmers of America during his high school and was well aware of the importance of agricultural programming for refugee immigrants. In early 2017, the owner of Green Gate Farms introduced Wandaka to a local grower who was leasing land from a man named John Beal.

“Wandaka saw that there was a lot of unused land on the Beal property, so he asked John if MRC could lease this land,” says Simon. “John was happy to do so, and our first growing season was the spring of 2018. Vandaka, who is now attending university in France, was our first farm manager.”

Dolly Wikongo and Bista were also two of New Leaf’s first refugee farmer employees. The women are now team leaders for the public farm program and oversee four other refugee farmers from Burma and Congo. Together, the farm crew cultivates and harvests more than 50 different crops, including heirloom peppers, melons, summer and winter squash, okra, greens, brassicas and botanicals such as Mexican mint marigold, which is used as a textile dye. is done.

Starting salaries for refugee farmers are “competitive with other certified organic farms in the area and actually higher than some small, family farm managers,” says Simon. “We also give annual raises and leave.” Farmers also receive in-house ESL classes twice a week and regular meetings with MRC’s case managers. To help them navigate health care and other benefits, New Leaf connects farmers with relevant local organizations like Foundation Communities and Manos de Cristo.

New Leaf launched its Community Farmers program in late 2022 as a way for refugees to grow their own food and earn supplemental income. Each of the 24 community farmers, including Bista and Vikongo, has been allotted a 750-square-foot plot with farm equipment and organic fertilizer; They come from traditional agricultural cultures including Congo, Burma, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Community farmers grow culturally desirable crops such as amaranth, various types of eggplants and peppers, red noodle beans, rosella hibiscus and more. Bista Deacon grows radishes, brassicas, kale, beets, winter squash and fiery hot Del Khursani peppers, which she adds to gundruk, a fermented dish made from mustard greens or cauliflower leaves. Bista uses daikon for pickles, which are pickles flavored with various spices and chilies. “I mostly cook vegetables and pickles,” she says. “I feel very happy eating the food I ate in Bhutan.”

Bista’s son Bal is New Leaf’s chicken and greenhouse manager, and he and his in-laws also own community farmer plots. Any leftover crop not used by Bista and his relatives is given to their neighbours.

Wikongo and his two teenage daughters grow cauliflower, cabbage, green onions, various greens and winter squash. She uses squash leaves for bishusha, a dish traditionally made from pumpkin greens. After boiling the leaves to remove their prickly outer layer, she cooks them with tomatoes and a little heavy cream to serve with rice.

“If I have enough vegetables to feed my family, I will give the rest to my friends or sell it back to New Leaf,” Wikongo says. “We have a Congolese community here in Austin and New Leaf delivers food to one of our churches.”

Maung Thian Sing, a refugee from Burma, grows Roselle hibiscus in addition to other crops on her allotted land. The plant’s pungent flowers are used for tea in Burma, and the lemon-flavored greens (known as chin baung hin yewet, or sour leaf) are added to soups or as chin baung kyaw, stir-fry. Hui Roselle leaves and bamboo shoots are used in flavored chilies. Onion, shrimp paste and fish sauce.

Learning to farm in a climate like Texas is challenging, she says, even for farmers coming from tropical areas like Congo, because of the differences in botanicals and methodology. “In Congo, the seeds are larger, so we just sow them in the ground. Here, the seeds are small and it is necessary to start them in the greenhouse.” He also learned to mix and amend the soil and install irrigation pipes in a way that maximized water distribution.

Despite the extreme climate and lack of frequent rainfall, Wikongo love farming and consider it their permanent occupation. “This is what I want to do,” she says. “If you work in the fields, it keeps you active and healthy. I am capable of doing so much more.”

