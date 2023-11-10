What started as a new way to raise funds nearly two decades ago has become essential to this 49-year-old Catholic priest’s ministry…

Guilherme Peixoto, a priest from a village in northern Portugal, has been busy this month celebrating Mass in his two parishes, presiding over commemorations of the dead and preparing an electronic music set for his next international DJ event.

What began nearly two decades ago as a new way to raise funds for local churches has become essential to this 49-year-old Catholic priest’s ministry in an increasingly secularized continent, where religious practice is rapidly declining. Has been – especially among young people.

“With electronic music I can carry some messages, I can be where the young people are,” Peixoto said a few days after returning to Londos after playing at a big Halloween festival in Italy. “They may think, ‘If it’s possible for a priest to be a DJ, it’s also possible for me to like music and festivals and be a Christian.’”

The priest burst onto the global stage when World Youth Day organizers in Lisbon asked him to “wake up the pilgrims” at 7 a.m. ahead of Pope Francis’ open-air Mass in August.

Peixoto, who is also a military chaplain, was preparing for a set playing with the Portuguese Army Symphony Band at the end of October, but he put everything aside and began preparations for the huge event just a few weeks away. Did it.

That Sunday morning, amid a crowd of white-robed bishops and in front of an estimated 1.5 million faithful, Peixoto, in his clerical collar and big black headphones, danced to a dance beat accompanied by clips of the Pope’s speeches.

At the beginning of the 30-minute set, the sermon “Don’t Be Afraid” by St. John Paul II in 1978 on opening your heart to Jesus Christ was delivered in Italian. Pope Francis’ words that there is room for everyone in the church – “Todos, todos, todos” in Spanish – set off and the pilgrims danced and Peixoto smiled broadly.

He stayed up all night mixing the audio of Francis’ speech the previous evening. And as soon as he received Communion at Mass, he traveled more than four hours earlier to his village for a procession, said Silvana Pontes, one of his parishioners who volunteers at the club in Londos where the “DJ priest” performs for several weekend summer play nights

“Don’t you think we’re in a bar with a priest. You just feel it. It’s very natural and people notice it,” Pontes said at Ar de Rock, the parish’s small outdoor club on a temple-topped hill above the village. “People see that we’re happy.”

When Peixoto was first assigned here in the mid-2000s, the parish was short on cash and in debt due to renovations to the main church. But parishioners were tired of bake sales and door-knocking campaigns, so Peixoto called on youth choirs to start a karaoke fundraiser.

And since he was in two bands in seminary – although he sold his equipment and sound system before ordination, feeling his music career was over – he brought those shows to life by playing rock sets from his laptop. made.

Within a few years, the debts were paid off, renovations on the new church were completed, Peixoto was taking professional DJ classes, and most parishioners were convinced that the priest had mixed a wicked beat in the Ar de Rock.

“It was strange in the beginning, but now it is the norm. They understood that the priest is also a person,” said Tania Campos, who was born and raised in Loundos, where she works as a catechist, choir singer and Ar de Rock volunteer. As parish secretary, she is also fielding calls and emails to a growing number of fans following World Youth Day.

Five dozen volunteers kept the bar going on Friday nights this summer — not Saturdays, because Peixoto celebrates Mass on Sunday mornings — as hundreds of people, sometimes three generations of the same family, came to dance and mingle until 3 a.m. -She used to come to meet.

For Peixoto, DJing in the village and beyond has become an important new way of promotion.

“I’m bringing this message where the church isn’t,” he said of events like the Halloween celebration, with about 30,000 partygoers. There, they mixed electronic dance beats with the words of Pope Francis’ encyclical about protecting the environment.

“People are dancing with lines from ‘Laudato Si’,” Peixoto said, laughing. “It’s not so much – two-three sentences of the Pope – but if I wasn’t there, it’s not a sentence. It’s like a little seed, and the Holy Spirit will do His work.”

In fact, it was another document from Pope Francis, urging clergy to find the “lost sheep”, that inspired Peixoto to work harder on his musical skills in order to bring professional-sounding sets to those in need. There can be a way to reach those who can never go inside. A church.

Nearly half of young people in Portugal say they have no religion. According to a recent study by Professor Eduardo Duque of the Catholic Portuguese University in Braga, most people attend services less and have less faith in the church, and pray less than older generations.

“Padre Guilherme says, ‘If we can’t bring them to the church, we will bring the church to them,’” said Silvana Pontes. He further added that, while most of the people who patronize Ard de Roc do not go to Mass, some become curious enough to ask about worship times.

So Peixoto plans to continue improving his DJ skills to deliver the Christian message to audiences who may never have heard of Jesus – all while remaining committed to regular parish activities.

As soon as he walked off the stage just before dawn at a Halloween celebration in Italy, Peixoto and his team of 12, who handle everything from lighting to video, raced to the airport for flights back home. So that he can celebrate the afternoon mass for all the saints. And All Souls festival.

“It’s very important for me to not only be a priest DJ, but to be a shepherd of the community,” Peixoto said. “The world is not so closed to Jesus. But you need to speak the language.

