Meet the only Warren Buffett stock that Wall Street thinks will rise more than 70% in 2024 The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett has never held Wall Street analysts in the highest regard. he also told Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.41%) (BRK.B 0.11%) Shareholders said in 2003 that they would only read analyst reports once “because the fun papers were not available.”

I suspect the Oracle of Omaha couldn’t care less about how analysts predict the stocks in Berkshire’s portfolio will perform going forward. However, if they are right about one of the group’s holdings they could be in for some big news. Meet the only Buffett stock that Wall Street thinks will rise more than 70% in 2024.

Big expectations from Liberty Live Group

Average analysts’ 12-month price targets Liberty Live Group Series A (LLYV.A 0.58% ) shares are at $56. This target represents a growth potential of 72%.

This has the most bullish outlook on Wall Street for any stock owned by Berkshire Hathaway. The only other Buffett stock that comes close to such lofty expectations is Liberty Live Group Series C (LLYV.K 0.98%). The 12-month price target for Liberty Live non-voting Series C shares is approximately 68% above the current price.

Liberty Live Group is owned by Liberty Media. Two potentially high-flying stocks to watch over the next 12 months that represent Liberty Media’s interest Live Nation EntertainmentThe world’s top live entertainment company.

However, I must point out one caveat about Liberty Live’s impressive price target. It only reflects the views of one analyst. Seaport Global really likes Liberty Live’s prospects, but that’s the only analyst surveyed LSEG Which covers the stock.

Buffett Stock with a Few Asterisks

Speaking of caveats, Liberty Live Group can be viewed as a Buffett stock only if we allow some flexibility in the definition of the term. I would argue that this is a Buffett stock, but with a few asterisks.

First, Berkshire did not actually purchase Liberty Live Group (Series A or Series C shares). The group purchased shares of the two tracking stocks through a spinoff from its stake in other Liberty Media shares in the third quarter of 2023.

Second, it is unlikely that Buffett would have called for any investment in Liberty Media’s position. The investments are believed to be managed by Ted Weschler, one of Berkshire’s two investment managers besides Buffett, along with Todd Combs.

Still, many people refer to any stock in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio as a Buffett stock for good reason. Even though he was not personally involved in the decision to buy the stock, he owns as much of the stock as any other stock in Berkshire’s portfolio through his 15.6% ownership of the economic interest in the giant holding company.

Is Liberty Live Group the best Buffett stock to buy?

Will Liberty Live Group Stock Really Rise More Than 70% in 2024? I don’t know. However, this is what I believe Not there. The best Buffett stocks to buy for long-term investors.

I don’t have any big innings against Liberty Live Group. Instead, I just think there will be better picks in Berkshire’s portfolio over the next decade and beyond. Three in particular come to mind.

this is my opinion Bank of America (BAC 0.98%) is a bargain at its current valuation. The company ranks among the top innovators in the financial services industry. It pays attractive dividends. And it is the second-largest stake in Berkshire’s portfolio.

I also like master card (MA -0.24%). The payments processing giant is poised to benefit from a number of headwinds, including the ongoing shift from cash to digital payments, growth in e-commerce and the expansion of the middle class in emerging markets.

Ultimately, I think so Amazon (AMZN +0.37%) remains one of the strongest companies in the world. It has huge potential for growth with the rise in artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s e-commerce business should continue to grow. Amazon is also moving into new businesses that offer growth opportunities.

I appreciate Seaport Global’s optimism about Liberty Live Group. However, in my opinion, Bank of America, MasterCard, and Amazon – as well as a few others – appear to be even better Buffett stocks to buy.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions at Amazon, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool recommends Live Nation Entertainment and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on MasterCard and short January 2025 $380 calls on MasterCard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com