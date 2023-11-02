Meet the Nearly 13%-Dividend Stock Wall Street Is Ignoring That I've Added to My Portfolio The Motley Fool

The biggest aspect of putting your money to work on Wall Street is that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for building wealth. Whether you prefer to buy aggressive growth stocks or stocks priced at deep discounts, there is a way to grow your nest egg over time.

But among these countless strategies, it is difficult to buy dividend stocks and hold them for the long term.

According to a report released in 2013 by JPMorgan Asset Management, the money-center bank’s wealth management division JPMorgan ChaseCompanies that started and increased their payouts between 1972 and 2012 had an average annual return of 9.5% over the four decades. This compares to a modest annual return of 1.6% for publicly traded companies with no payout over the same 40-year time period.

With few economic data points and forecasting tools forecasting coming weakness for the US economy (and the stock market), I have begun to lean toward profitable, time-tested dividend stocks. Last week, I opened a position in a high-octane stock yielding about 13% that, for some strange reason, Wall Street seems perfectly comfortable ignoring.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to an incredibly special, ultra-high yielding stock that’s flying completely under the radar: Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT 1.09%).

High interest rates and economic uncertainty are having an impact

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is a business development company (BDC). BDCs typically invest in the equity (common and preferred stock) or debt of micro-cap and small-cap companies, commonly known as “middle-market companies”.

As of June 30, Pennantpark’s investment portfolio totaled more than $1.1 billion, including $950.3 million in various debt investments and $154.9 million in preferred and common equity. In short, it is a primarily loan-focused BDC.

The concern for BDCs that make loans to small businesses is that these uncertified companies may fail to make their payments. As I noted, several indicators suggest the U.S. economy may be weakening, including a historic yield-curve inversion, an 18-month decline in the Conference Board’s leading economic index, and the first significant decline in M2 money supply since the Great Depression. and a rare decline in commercial bank lending. If a US recession takes shape small businesses that have not yet been time-tested may struggle, potentially leading to an increase in non-payment (delinquency) for Pennantpark.

Another source of doubt are rapidly rising interest rates. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has increased the federal funds rate by 525 basis points – the fastest rate-hike pace in more than four decades. For uncertified middle-market companies subject to variable rate debt, the current pace of interest rate increases may be too difficult to bear.

Finally, even though BDCs typically offer supercharged dividend yields, three- and six-month Treasury bills are producing a hearty 5.5% yield of their own. treasury is Enough Less volatile than equities, which is apparently tempting some investors to choose the safety of short-term Treasuries rather than ultra-high-yield stocks like PennantRock.

This under-the-radar BDC is a hidden gem for income seekers

Every publicly traded company has struggles. But not every public company has the abundance of tailwinds that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has.

The first obvious benefit for Pennantpark can be seen in the return on its debt investment. Since access to traditional debt and credit markets for micro-cap and small-cap companies is often limited, BDCs like Pennantpark are able to achieve higher yields on the loans they hold. As of the June-ended quarter, its 12.4% weighted average yield on debt investments completely blows the yield on US Treasury bills and bonds out of the water.

You may be wondering about non-payment, given that Pennantpark focuses on uncertified businesses. According to the company, only 1% of its total portfolio was outstanding based on the cost of its investments.

The secret of Pennantpark is its investment diversity. It has put its money to work in 130 companies, with an average investment of $8.5 million. No single investment is critical to Pennantpark’s success, nor can any one company sink the proverbial ship.

Leading up to this point, Pennantpark’s management team has done a great job of protecting its debt investment. All but $100,000 of the company’s $950.3 million loan investment portfolio is in first-lien secured loans. A first-lien secured loan is first in line for repayment in the event one of its borrowers seeks bankruptcy protection. Although this is not a problem, as evidenced by only 1% of its total portfolio being outstanding at cost, it is comforting to know that this protection is in place.

But the biggest catalyst for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is the structure of the debt it has. Every cent of its $950.3 million debt investment is variable rate.

The central bank raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades is music to the ears of Pennantpark and its income statement. Since September 30, 2021, its weighted average yield on debt investments has increased from 7.4% to 12.4%. With core inflation still high, the Fed will be in no rush to lower rates.

To summarize, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a diversified, debt-focused portfolio with minimal defaults that is perfectly positioned to profit in a rising rate environment.

The final piece of the puzzle is that Pennantpark’s valuation makes sense. The company’s net asset value per share was $10.96 at the end of June. When my buy order was executed last Friday, October 27, I paid $9.70 per share – about a 12% discount to book value.

Best of all, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays its nearly 13%-yielding dividend on a monthly basis, and it has raised its payout twice since the year began. With no rate cuts, Pennantpark looks like a cheap money machine ready to reward patient shareholders.

Source: www.fool.com