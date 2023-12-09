Watch: Meet the ‘modern-day’ chocolate brand

Sameer Vaswani, born in Nigeria and raised in Hong Kong, says Southeast Asian food was “kind of in my blood”. This involved chocolate, not that the self-billed serial entrepreneur saw it as a standalone business when he opened a small restaurant on London’s Portobello Road in the 1990s.

“Chocolate fondant desserts were very much in vogue,” recalls Vaswani, who was head chef at Ren while wife Nina ran front of house. “But we were one of the few restaurants that had a white chocolate version on the menu. “

Today, Vaswani has chocolate in front of the house after launching the UK-based Prodigy Snacks, Using plant-based ingredients and low percentages of natural sugar, the founders say they are also reinventing classic products as we know them, as well as becoming the UK’s first plastic negative chocolate bar .

After starting in 2018, navigating 20 product trials and manufacturing rejections, Prodigy Snacks launched just before the pandemic. Nearly 2.5 million units have been sold so far.

“Becoming a start-up is tough,” says Vaswani. “You have to dig deep to get a project off the ground. It’s about resilience, not taking every rejection to heart and recognizing that it’s definitely part of the game.

Prodigy has abundant production and manufacturing experience. Following their restaurant venture, the Vaswani family moved to Lagos to start a family manufacturing business, which diversified into confectionery and became the sole chocolate manufacturer in the West African region. “It became quite a popular name in Nigeria and it was an amazing experience,” says Vaswani.

After growing the business to approximately $150m in revenues and over 2,000 employees, the family sold United Biscuits, with Vaswani retaining a small share of the business and exited in 2016.

Neena and Sameer Vaswani, co-founders of Prodigy Snacks. Photo: Prodigy Snacks

“The whole Nigeria experience really opened our eyes to what goes into packaged foods. Obviously we’ve dealt with sugar snacks, biscuits and confectionery, but the general principle applies to most convenient packaged foods.

“I visited sugar refineries, flour mills and packaging factories. I understood that plastic packaging is originally derived from the fossil fuel and oil industry and I learned about the environmental impact.

“It seems the industry has turned to artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols as a solution to eliminating sugar. That is not the solution.

“We wanted to enable people to enjoy this food of the gods, but without any guilt.”

It wasn’t until a family trip to Italy and a garage stop to appease their hungry kids that the couple decided to make a change in the industry.

“There was not a single offering or product that my wife and I would have been happy with putting into our children’s bodies,” Vaswani recalls. “It was loaded with sugar, which was an absolute no-no on a road trip with two small children. It’s a nightmare.”

Prodigy Snacks has sold over 2.5 million units since launching its brand. Photo: Prodigy Snacks

“We were rejected many times,” says Vaswani. “The manufacturers said, ‘We can’t change our entire supply chain of materials just to meet your specifications.’”

After 20 different product trials over a 12-month period, Vaswani finally found a dairy-free production facility – ready to adopt low sugar content and sustainable packaging. This was helped by product developer Vaswani being labeled a “chocolate wizard”.

Prodigy Snacks was launched with its production methods and processes mindful of the environment and nutrition. It is now looking for investment in 2024.

Vaswani says: “I think consumer behavior is definitely changing and more importantly, they are also willing to pay a little more for that better option. We are a chocolate brand fit for modern times.”

Brand behind: Prodigy Snacks…

Being a husband-wife team

“As CEO I look after the supply chain, product development, finance, logistics and operations. Neena is our brand custodian and looks after the marketing. I’m surprised there isn’t much tension or conflict between us. We stick to our areas and try not to encroach on each other’s responsibilities. Many people thought we were a total disappointment with such a competitive category and so many different brands. But we are quite ambitious.”

The brand’s chocolates contain no palm oil or refined sugar. Photo: Prodigy Snacks

To be a modern chocolate brand

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We’re reinventing all the classic concepts we grew up with. We already have versions of all the different classics, whether it’s your Snickers or your classic dark and sea salt. We have reinvented Rollo. We’ve re-invented two classic British favorites in chocolate biscuits. The team has to stop me.”

to be sustainable

“What does it mean to be the UK’s first plastic negative chocolate brand? For every unit of product or chocolate bar we sell, we contribute funds to clean the equivalent of 10 single-use plastic wrappers from our environment. It’s a big issue We are.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com