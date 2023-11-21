Meet the marketing agency that’s celebrating its 30th birthday by selling stuff to its employees

Farnham, Surrey-based brand experience shop 2LK has become the latest employee-owned agency. We sat down with its co-owners (now two of many), who asked themselves, “Where’s the catch?”

Independent agency 2LK has today announced that it has completed its transition to Employee Ownership (EO).

The deal makes Event Shop the latest in a series of worker-owned agencies, along with agencies like Rocketmill. These agencies join a broader movement: the UK-based Employee Ownership Association has more than 1,400 employee-owned businesses in the country (in the US, CertifiedEO has more than 6,000 members).

When The Drum visited 2LK in leafy Farnham on the eve of the agency’s 30th birthday celebrations, co-owners (now co-owners with all their partners) Dan Mason and Andy Sexton unabashedly discussed employee ownership. “When you start to open it up, you start asking, ‘Where’s the catch?’”, says Sexton.

What is your exit plan?

For Mason and Sexton, employee ownership is the almost inevitable next evolution for a business with what Mason calls “the ethos of letting go.” Founded in 1993 by Derek Lunt, Mike Littlechild and David Kelly (two Ls and one K), those founding partners combined the business with the philosophy of “writing your exit plan before you write your business plan,” says Sexton.

Written down, that risks seeming non-committal or distant – especially in the marketing world, where owners often have one eye (or both) on sales and exits. For Mason and Sexton, it’s quite the opposite. “The principle underlying the whole thing was that there should be enough money in the business to buy out any individual shareholder,” says Mason. “The founders worked hard to make sure they weren’t taking away our business – all the money stayed in there so that, at any time, they could sell their shares in the company without a massive investment… That’s what made them so are allowed to retire, the shares are distributed without actual individual investment.”

Mason adds, “He also recognized that owning a business and being responsible for people’s lives, families and mortgages places enormous stress on individuals. We see too many people burn themselves out trying to do too much. It was always about a bigger thing. How can we create something that people own and then walk away from them without causing any harm?”

‘Anti-development strategy’

It’s an approach to business ownership that focuses first on the integrity of the company and the livelihood of its workers, not on the pockets of its owners (something codified in the pledges made by B Corps, which treat people, profit, and the planet on equal footing. Keeps on ). The result is a stable, profitable business (its gross profit is expected to be £5 million this year) – but unlikely to make its owners that rich – “every single person who has a share of any amount in this business, He has the potential to make a lot more money doing this,” says Sexton. “But it is a choice: I will leave on my own terms, when it suits me and my family. You don’t get that with M&A.”

The pair jokingly call this the business’s “anti-growth strategy” – focused not on growth, but on independence and sustainable careers. In fact,

In other words, “We’ve really operated in an employee-owned spirit for a long time,” Sexton says, so the EO became “a very easy decision.” “We felt like any M&A conversation we had, and a lot of the conversations we had, made us feel a little sick. “I can’t stand up and tell that story with any pride.”

Experiential, everywhere, all at once

In 1993, 2LK began as a straightforward design and construction firm for events and exhibitions. Three decades have certainly changed this corner of the marketing industry drastically: immersive technology; real-time rendering; Ai. Jodi says all this has made discrimination even harder. Here’s Sexton: “The pace of change in the industry has been astonishing. When I started, ‘experience’ was a word that lived only in live channels. Now, the rest of the industry has swallowed that term, and now everything is ‘experience’ – if you’re creating brands, if you’re creating stories, if you’re creating films, if you’re creating products, services. , digital…”

In other words, it is difficult for a brand experience agency to differentiate. But the COVID shock (“when live experiences suddenly became illegal,” says Sexton) was, strangely enough, when the agency found its way. Mason says that while stressing that “events will happen again,” the agency resisted the pivot to virtual or hybrid experiences, instead investing in R&D, an offering strategy, and content creation.

The pair feel that this pivot has been vindicated by the turn of events and the short-term nature of the pivot to ‘virtual events’. “The word ‘hybrid’ doesn’t really sum it up anymore,” says Sexton. “It doesn’t replicate what people really want.” (Though smart experiential shops, he warns, will invest in “cross-channel storytelling” strategies to better capture the magic of events).

Another thing each experiential agency says is that it is working to become more sustainable. But the pair hope EO can help make sustainability a real priority. “There’s been a healthy change in business, but it’s dysfunctional and there’s no way around it,” Sexton says. “But being less bad doesn’t equate to being better…we’re part of the problem.”

