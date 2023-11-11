November 11, 2023
Meet the man behind the Happy Hens empire – where eggs are posted on bookmakers’ doors


A Teesside entrepreneur has created an empire of happy chickens and managed to safely deliver fresh eggs to his customers.

Phil Twizel of Darlington-based The Good Egg Fellas supplies his ‘quality farm produce’ to cafes, restaurants and bakeries across the UK. Furthermore, with the help of carefully selected couriers, Phil’s fresh eggs can be delivered to your door as they have expanded into the domestic market and believe that their chickens provide their customers with ‘the best eggs in the UK’ Have been.

They have 16,000 chickens who have an impressive range to roam, including a shelter of 4,000 specially planted bee-friendly trees and a winter garden, which allows the chickens shelter when they are outside. Phil says he has discovered that the secret to good quality eggs is happy hens.

He explained: “Before starting Free Range, I took a course on animal husbandry and did a lot of research on chickens, but poultry farming has proven to be one of those things that you learn as you go. We have built up a bank of knowledge on how to care for chickens and we are completely focused on welfare and husbandry because we have found that if the hens are happy, we get good quality eggs .

“You get the utmost freshness from our eggs because we take them out the day they are laid. The only way you can make them fresh is if you have your own chickens.

“When we started, we sold eggs to the general wholesale market, which is quite volatile, but we have always sold some privately to local customers – and that side of the business has grown organically.”

Phil offers to deliver fresh eggs to your door (Image: Graeme Rowat)

Phil previously raised pigs, but in 2009, he decided to dedicate his life to chickens and “run to the end of the pig” on his farm. He admitted he “knew nothing about chickens” at the time but is now proud of the exceptional quality of his RSPCA-insured farm.

When he started out, Phil never imagined he would be shipping eggs to customers all over the UK. However, with the help of some clever marketing from the team at North Yorkshire-based Click Thru Digital Ltd, demand for The Good Egg Fella eggs, delivered straight to the door, continues to grow.

Fresh free range egg producers. Based at West Newbiggin, Farm Norton Back Lane Darlington. For further information contact [email protected] (Image: Graeme Rowatt)

