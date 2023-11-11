Meet the man behind the Happy Hens empire – where eggs are posted on bookmakers’ doors

A Teesside entrepreneur has created an empire of happy chickens and managed to safely deliver fresh eggs to his customers.

Phil Twizel of Darlington-based The Good Egg Fellas supplies his ‘quality farm produce’ to cafes, restaurants and bakeries across the UK. Furthermore, with the help of carefully selected couriers, Phil’s fresh eggs can be delivered to your door as they have expanded into the domestic market and believe that their chickens provide their customers with ‘the best eggs in the UK’ Have been.

They have 16,000 chickens who have an impressive range to roam, including a shelter of 4,000 specially planted bee-friendly trees and a winter garden, which allows the chickens shelter when they are outside. Phil says he has discovered that the secret to good quality eggs is happy hens.

He explained: “Before starting Free Range, I took a course on animal husbandry and did a lot of research on chickens, but poultry farming has proven to be one of those things that you learn as you go. We have built up a bank of knowledge on how to care for chickens and we are completely focused on welfare and husbandry because we have found that if the hens are happy, we get good quality eggs .

“You get the utmost freshness from our eggs because we take them out the day they are laid. The only way you can make them fresh is if you have your own chickens.

“When we started, we sold eggs to the general wholesale market, which is quite volatile, but we have always sold some privately to local customers – and that side of the business has grown organically.”

Phil previously raised pigs, but in 2009, he decided to dedicate his life to chickens and “run to the end of the pig” on his farm. He admitted he “knew nothing about chickens” at the time but is now proud of the exceptional quality of his RSPCA-insured farm.

When he started out, Phil never imagined he would be shipping eggs to customers all over the UK. However, with the help of some clever marketing from the team at North Yorkshire-based Click Thru Digital Ltd, demand for The Good Egg Fella eggs, delivered straight to the door, continues to grow.

Phil said: “The work Stephen Prince has done on our new website and click through has helped take domestic sales to the next level. Around 50% of the eggs go to London, where they love the quality and freshness of the eggs Is.

“There are not very many free range egg units in London and like all customers, they can now shop online and have eggs delivered to their door.”

105k eggs each week

The farm produces 105,000 eggs every week, but the flock is replaced every 15 months – and it takes six weeks for new chickens to start producing. During that period, Phil buys eggs from other farmers for his regular customers – but he has to warn his customers that they are not getting the high quality product they are accustomed to.

Phil claimed: “We seem to never be able to buy the same quality eggs that we produce. “It just reinforces the fact that they are getting a better quality product when they buy from us.”

Many of their regular customers shop on subscription to ensure priority delivery. “After all,” he said, “the hen lays only one egg a day and customers sometimes have to wait a day or two for the eggs to be delivered”.

He added: “We thought you would have to get a good quantity of eggs to justify the cost of delivery and that we would need to sell them in batches of at least 90 eggs – but we are increasingly selling 30 eggs directly to homes. Selling trays of. , Due to delivery costs, customers purchasing small quantities of eggs must pay a premium for their eggs.

“However, it does not seem to have any impact on demand. If you have a few friends and they all buy 90 together, it’s a lot cheaper!”

As you would expect for such a delicate item, Phil has created specially sturdy cardboard boxes for transit and – while there have been one or two accidents – the eggs generally arrive at their destination in perfect condition. Phil believes the eggs are the best in Britain and says they are particularly enjoyable to hunt because they are so fresh.

He said: “Due to traditional supply chains, the eggs you typically buy in stores may be a few weeks old before you get them. “But the fresher the egg, the better it is for poaching.”

The Good Egg Fellows team works hard to ensure the chickens are protected from respiratory diseases, Phil said, with a vaccination program also in place. Strict biosecurity protocols protect against avian influenza, including requiring vehicles to wash their wheels when entering the premises.

“We spend a lot of time looking after our chickens and are proud of how well looked after them,” Phil said. Customers love provenance and the fact that they are dealing directly with us.

“Our customers love supporting British farming and enjoying high quality British food. We’re appealing to the discerning customer looking for a sensible product.”

