Meet the leader helping train future black business owners – Dallas Weekly

By Bria Owers

Originally appeared on Word in Black

Black people have always had an entrepreneurial spirit. There is no lack of desire or motivation that prevents them from taking the path.

According to the latest official data from the US Census Bureau, there are approximately 3.6 million black-owned businesses. 4% of those companies employ an estimated 1.3 million people.

Despite millions of businesses, there are still long-standing barriers to entrepreneurship. The lack of access to capital, education, networking, and mentoring opportunities prevents potential founders from taking the steps necessary to build something great.

A partnership between the Black Economic Alliance Foundation and two prestigious historically Black colleges and universities wants to solve this for the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

Their solution: Black Entrepreneurship Centers.

Launching in 2021 with a $10 million grant from Bank of America, the CBE builds on the respective entrepreneurship programs and initiatives of Atlanta’s Morehouse College and Spelman College. Since its launch, the program has received $5 million from MasterCard’s Impact Fund, $5 million from the Visa Foundation, and $4 million from Cisco.

“Aspirationally, the center is not just running academic programs,” CBE director Grant Warner tells Word in Black. “It’s ‘How can HBCUs be an economic growth engine for their surrounding communities so that we can have economic transformation without gentrification?’ “Our communities are really rising up, and that has an impact at every level in terms of quality of life and length of life.”

Warner, who has a background in mechanical engineering and entrepreneurship, has an extensive resume. He has led business ventures including Black Star Technologies, ConnectYard, and XediaLabs.

He spent nearly two decades at the HBCU campus of Howard University, where he was the Director of Innovation, a professor, and initiator of HowU Innovate programming, “an interdisciplinary initiative that provides campus-wide innovation programming in which students are guided through the process of goes.” “Establishing a technology startup.”

Warner has his finger on the pulse of small businesses and startups. Word in Black spoke to him about the future of CBE, how to prepare future Black business owners and leaders, and his perspective on the future of Black entrepreneurship.

Bria Owers: This sounds like a huge effort to fill the gap that exists around Black entrepreneurship. Both that there are not enough Black entrepreneurs, but there is also a gap in access to pursue entrepreneurship.

Grant Warner: I think that’s absolutely accurate. We completed a study on entrepreneurs who are looking for federal opportunities, but I think the results are largely representative of the Black experience in entrepreneurship. What you find are things like lack of access to funding.

You look at things like the SBIR program, called America’s Seed Fund, and you look at who funded it. Sometimes it doesn’t look like America. The figure for Black startups funded by venture capital is around 1%. This is not representative of our share of the population. There are all these dynamics that need to change.

BO: We haven’t seen this kind of widespread care or investment in Black businesses before. I feel like I’m seeing it for the first time. What’s special now? Why invest in young Black entrepreneurs and talent right now?

GW: The “now” part of it was because of George Floyd and the racial reckoning, which forced everyone to step back and look at what they were doing or not doing. This provided a unique opportunity for investment in HBCUs, some of whom ventured into entrepreneurship like we have here.

Most jobs are created by small businesses and startups. This is just the reality of it. So, if you want to have a thriving American economy, we have to figure out how we involve larger segments of society in those activities. It’s just for the health of the country, period.

Given the demographic changes, I think it becomes a national imperative to make sure that we invest in institutions that are underinvested in, in communities that are underinvested in – and create pathways so that people can Get education that is related to opportunities and those opportunities. Tied to dollars so that we have people who start enterprises that employ people who transform communities.

BO: I’d love to talk about the short in entrepreneurship, as well. Certificate programs offered at Morehouse and Spelman, Can you tell me more about the thinking behind creating these?

GW: The creation of the center actually inspired the formation and introduction of the minor. I think a big part of it was really to provide an on-ramp for people to participate in entrepreneurship.

It is really about providing our students with a 21st century skill set – active participation, opportunity assessment, risk reduction, experimentation – which they can leverage as they wish. Some people will choose to go into a company, some people will choose to go and become entrepreneurs, and some people will choose to go into academia. But in all those cases, being able to really understand user needs – identifying the opportunity, experimenting with solutions, taking feedback and iterating – these are all important skills you’ll want to have in those jobs.

Preparing a skilled 21st century Black workforce and then connecting them to opportunities that allow them to explore entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

Credit: Spelman College

BO: One of the issues that entrepreneurs have expressed is that they do not feel supported enough by society as a whole and sometimes by their own community. So what can we do to support all entrepreneurs and even talent coming out of minors, colleges, and certificate programs?

GW: There are many different things. When we talk about access to capital, it means a few things.

One, it means investment. We have institutions that are leading producers of black doctors, black investors, people in finance, etc. It is important to activate them to support and invest in growing Black businesses. is needed We Investing in that asset class helped shift investment goals so that more money could go to Black startups. And I think it will be a virtuous cycle. We will have more Black startups that succeed; We will have more black people whose investments will benefit.

But the other part is the customer. Another way to obtain capital is through customers. To the extent that there are enterprises that are B2C, I think we need to be open as a community. And I think that happens, right? The Buy All Black initiative is underway, and sites have emerged that actually make an effort to aggregate Black sellers. It will be helpful to be conscious of how we spend our dollars.

Then, look at the companies we are working for. What do their supply chains look like right now? Are you making sure your company has a diverse group of suppliers as this is another access to capital?

There are many things to do. But we have to be advocates for ourselves at every level.

BO: You mentioned some of the challenges Black business owners face when starting their own companies. Some of these obstacles come as a surprise to owners. How does the Center help prepare students to face these challenges?

GW: What we try to do is evidence-based action. The reality of it is that as recently as the first half of 2021, 1% of venture funding went to Black people – that’s just the reality. You must be equipped with that knowledge. But then, looking under the hood, what drives that differentiation? This is exactly the behavior that investors have when they look at black companies.

We look at the behavior of venture investors. You’ll notice that they scrutinize teams from underrepresented groups, including Blacks, more deeply, which shows that they don’t believe the facts or statements they are giving.

So when we think about how we build and prepare the curriculum, we need to take this into account and then equip our students with the knowledge that strengthens them.

BO: As CBE goes into its second year and your first year as director comes to an end, you’ve had some time to see the potential of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship. What does the future look like?

GW: This is something we are actively thinking about right now. For example, how can we take some curriculum, whether it’s holistic or modular, and share it with an HBCU network or a PWI network. Tell them how they can better reach students and better support Black students on their campuses.

We’re thinking about bringing additional Black leaders into the ecosystem and then building digital assets around that conversation. Something that can be shared across HBCUs.

There are also some discussions about how you can take quick action on CBE and other places, but all of these conversations are still happening. We are continuing to build the program.

Credit: Spelman College

BO: My final question is similar to the previous one. What does the future of Black entrepreneurship look like?

GW: It should be bright because we are equipping new entrants to that market with new skills and relationships that we think will help them succeed. But they are also entering a landscape that is very different. Black fund managers have a lot of new funds, and the data shows that Black fund managers invest their money differently.

Again, the economic landscape has changed a little bit now – interest rates, inflation – but I expect we’ll get to a position where some of the gains we’ve seen in the past will continue.

At one point, you could count the number of Black people who raised $1 million. If we go back even five years, this number was sometimes around a hundred. Then in 2021 to 2022 and 2023, Black people raised more than $1 million, and the average amount raised was much higher. That number has increased significantly, so I think that’s where the trajectory is.

We have a group of enthusiastic and skilled participants that we are going to release into the ecosystem. I am hopeful. And we need it. This is the next civil rights issue. How do we close the wealth gap? This is not something we can despair about or something we can stop. We really need to attack this and win.

Source: dallasweekly.com